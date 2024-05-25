Knives Out 3 Called Out Fans For 'Unhinged Casting' Ideas Following Its Title Reveal, But So Many Of Them Are Genius

We officially know that Knives Out 3 is titled Wake Up Dead Man . Obviously, we also know Daniel Craig will be returning as the beloved detective Benoit Blanc and that Rian Johnson is writing and directing the film. However, we have no idea who will make up the cast of their third whodunnit. Considering the legendary cast of Knives Out and the incredible ensemble of Glass Onion , we’re 100% in for a treat. However, while we wait for official casting news, fans are proposing their own dream ensembles, and the movie called them out for being “unhinged.”

Following the Wake Up Dead Man news, fans went crazy on social media sharing their ideal ensembles. So, the film’s official X account posted this:

Some of you tweeting the most absolutely unhinged casting pic.twitter.com/U8kJFFz5WqMay 25, 2024

While unhinged is a fitting adjective for these suggestions, they’re also kind of genius, and I think Rian Johnson should be taking notes as we wait to learn more about Knives Out 3.

For example, he should really acknowledge Super Yaki's dream cast, which included Willem Dafoe, Regina Hall, Jack Black, and yes, The Muppets. For a while now, dream Knives Out 3 casts have included The Muppets, and I for one, am here for it. @TheHorizoneer is also here for the beloved puppets being part of the mystery as they posted a photo of them with the caption:

CAST THEM IN KNIVES OUT 3

Unhinged? Yes, of course. But also, I could 100% see it.

Other folks chose their casts based on ensembles they just really wanted to see together again. And I gotta say, these are inspired:

@bigmonkeong wants Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Angourie Rice and Margaret Qualley, AKA the cast of The Nice Guys .

@_anandamonae wants to reunite the cast of the live-action Scooby-Doo, and who wouldn’t want to see Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. together again?

Some fans had very specific casting in mind. Not only do they know who they want in the movie, but they also know what roles they’d play.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally, I’m kind of hoping @faistclub’s wild idea to cast two of the biggest up-and-coming names as rich siblings ends up in one of Rian Johnson’s whodunnits:

hunter schafer and mike faist as rich siblings https://t.co/fxVAza7rtdMay 24, 2024

Find Out What Movies Are Coming Out Soon: (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Check out our 2024 movie schedule while we wait for Wake Up Dead Man.

Meanwhile, @colormejorge had a brilliant idea to have Meryl Streep play Benoit’s mother. One of the iconic Glass Onion cameos was Hugh Grant playing Daniel Craig’s character’s partner, and I’d love to meet more of the detective’s loved ones. We know The Devil Wears Prada star thrives in a mystery, because she killed it in Only Murders in the Building and is coming back for another season, so let’s get her involved in another silly whodunnit.

While all this might be a bit unhinged, it’s also genius and not impossible by any means. Rian Johnson and his team have managed to defy casting expectations in both Knives Out mysteries by casting massive A-listers – like Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson – and rising stars – like LaKeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas and Madelyn Cline. I expect Wake Up Dead Man to have an equally impressive and unexpected cast.