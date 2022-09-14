Kourtney Kardashian Is Really Into Eating Healthy, And Her Son Is Not A Happy Camper He Can't Have McDonald's Fries

Kourtney Kardashian is obsessed with healthy living. So much so that The Kardashians star even has a health and wellness brand called Poosh, which offers products that help one live a healthy lifestyle like she does. In turn, Kardashian likes to instill clean eating habits in her children. However, kids will be kids, and Kardashian’s son, Mason, may not be as excited about the lifestyle, as he's missing his McDonald's fries.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the reality TV star talked about her healthy lifestyle choices and how she's received pushback from her children regarding some of the practices she enforces. Mason has apparently fought Kourtney Kardashian on some of the restrictions put in place and has asked for fast food instead. Kardashian recounts:

Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason] and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry.’

Looks like the mom of three is laying down the law when it comes to smart eating choices. At least very least, one can appreciate that she practices what she preaches. The media personality is constantly promoting eating well on her Instagram, where she shares meals she and her new husband, Travis Barker, eat together. She tries to eat vegan most of the time and has gravitated towards gluten-free meals for two years. See one of her favorite dishes below:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story)

She has even adapted some classic dishes to correspond with her vegan diet. Check out this next spread:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story)

Kourtney isn’t afraid to get creative either, considering the unique snack down below:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story)

I think it’s awesome that Kourtney Kardashian promotes choosing healthy options, and shows creative and tasty ways that one can make good choices, while also enjoying food. Clearly the limitations of a good diet don't have to stop you from having some super yummy meals. However, I totally understand where Mason is coming from, sometimes you just want McDonald’s fries, and that’s okay, too. He isn't the only member of the family who feels that way, either. Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, quipped earlier this year that the vegetables put out for Easter looked disgusting.

Aside from toting positive eating habits, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh has promoted a variety of unique products that you may not associate with health. Famously, Poosh teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, for a line of NSFW candles. I'm not sure how this contributes to a healthy lifestyle, but it's worth giving a try! Kardashian is also a big proponent of sexual health, which she was incredibly open about. (That includes her attempts to deal with her fertility issues.)

If you want to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s healthy food options, you can follow her on her Instagram. She will also be returning for Season 2 of the reality series The Kardashians, which premieres on September 22 and streams exclusively for Hulu subscribers. She will most likely be making many of her famous salads, and talking about her lavish wedding with Travis Barker. All of the drama should be very juicy, but I will personally be waiting for her to finally take Mason on a McDonald's run.