KPop Demon Hunters Audrey Nuna Hit The VMAs Red Carpet With The Ultimate Reference To The Hit Movie

As conversations continue to circle KPop Demon Hunters and how a movie available with a Netflix subscription could shape the future of animated movies on streamers going forward, the stars are still enjoying its success and celebrating along with fans. The voice actors behind Huntrix were at the MTV VMAs, and one of them made sure to channel her character in the best way with an A+ reference to the movie.

Yes, despite some thinking otherwise, the actresses who performed all the catchy songs from KPop Demon Hunters are real and not A.I., and were on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs to help celebrate another big moment in music. Not only that, but actress Audrey Nuna channeled her Mira perfectly and rocked a jacket that looked like a sleeping bag while posing for the press. Take a look:

For those out of the loop, Nuna is the singing voice for Mira, and was flanked by fellow singers EJAE and Rei Ami, who sang for Rumi and Zoey. Together, they are Huntrix, and have topped the charts with "Golden" and had several other hits from the movie as well. They split responsibilities with Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo, who do the non-singing voice acting for the characters.

KPop Demon Hunters fans likely immediately clocked the outfit, which is a reference to when Mira stunned at the MET Gala by wearing nothing but a zipped-up sleeping bag. For those who can't remember, check out that flawless look below:

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Audrey Nuna didn't fully commit to the bit, and given how uncomfortable I'd imagine it would be to spend an entire award show in a hot sleeping bag, I get why she wouldn't do that. Then again, I bet that jacket makes for the perfect pillow, just in case she's looking to catch a nap between awards.

The humor is just one of the many things to love about KPop Demon Hunters, and to be clear, the movie still has a wild fanbase, thrilled that the actresses are still showing the movie love. X and TikTok were ablaze with comments about Audrey Nuna's look, and responses were mostly positive:

Who else could wear a sleeping bag to the #VMAs??? - @netflix

Who's the designer... I want a sleeping bag - @creatorkamdy

THEY LOOK SO GOOD?!?! - @syd.ne.ee

Iconic and unbelievable - @pøp_cy

BRO THEY GIVE OFF THEIR CHARACTERS VIBES SM!!! 💗💗 - @𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒂

It's good to see fans are just as thrilled as ever, especially after I thought enthusiasm for this franchise peaked with the wildly entertaining singalong release. Even for those who haven't seen the movie, we should all be hype that a completely original IP was such a massive success. Hopefully, its success continues with the sequel, which already seems like it has a deleted scene that could make for a fascinating follow-up.

Stream KPop Demon Hunters right now on Netflix, even if you were one of the many who already helped make it the most-viewed movie on the platform. The countdown is on until we see a sequel, and I'm curious to see if the hype for the follow-up will exceed the peak hype of the first movie after it gained attention.