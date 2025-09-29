KPop Demon Hunters Is Doing Their First Live Performance, And It’s Soon

It’s hard to argue the effect that KPop Demon Hunters has had on pop culture since hitting the 2025 Netflix schedule in June. The animated hit has become the streamer's most popular film of all time, boasting the biggest soundtrack of the decade, thanks to hits like “Golden.” Well, if you ever hoped to see the members of HUNTR/X show us how it’s done, done, done in a live performance, you’re about to get your chance.

KPop Demon Hunters is centered around the girl group HUNTR/X, with Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami providing the singing voices of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, respectively. The trio is set to make their first televised performance on the 2025 TV schedule next Tuesday, October 7, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

This is absolutely wild news, because I kind of expected the chances of ever seeing the animated K-pop group perform live were about as good as seeing someone actually walk the red carpet in a sleeping bag. (And I guess that turned out to be correct.)

HUNTR/X is expected to perform “Golden,” Deadline reports, and they will also join host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. You can see the late night host’s announcement below:

Derpy delivers Jimmy a message. 💌👹 #KPopDemonHunters #HUNTRIX #FallonTonight - YouTube Watch On

KPop Demon Hunters has caused a ton of buzz over the past few months, making a strong argument for being the movie of the summer. Not only are fans obsessed with the soundtrack — which, along with HUNTR/X, features catchy tracks like “Soda Pop” from the demon boy band Saja Boys — but the movie’s message about embracing your inner demons has really struck a chord.

Even people like me — who had no knowledge of (or interest in) animated fantasy flicks and only watched it for my kids’ benefit — have jumped on the bandwagon. I even contributed to KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Event topping the box office for its weekend in theaters, because we were not about to miss what might end up being the best big-screen experience of the year.

With the Netflix movie now generating Oscar buzz as a potential nominee for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, it’s hard to believe it originally didn’t have any music. I refuse to acknowledge that was ever a possibility. Instead, I’d prefer to look forward to what questions might be answered in a sequel — after watching HUNTR/X perform on Fallon, of course.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Next week is a pretty big one for NBC’s late-night host. Just one night before the KPop Demon Hunters group makes their live debut, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will host Taylor Swift on Monday, October 6, as she promotes her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, which comes out Friday, October 3.

I couldn’t be more excited to see HUNTR/X come to life for their first televised performance, and I think there’s a pretty good chance I’ll be firing up my Netflix subscription to sing along to all the catchy tunes again before then. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs at 11:35 p.m. ET weekdays on NBC.