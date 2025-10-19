‘King’ Kylie Jenner Goes Full Pink Latex Barbiecore (Complete With Wig) For Anniversary Line
It’s been 10 years since Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics, paving the road for the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family to become the world’s youngest billionaire and an icon in the makeup industry. It’s a milestone that’s definitely worth celebrating, and Jenner is doing so by bringing back many fans’ favorite of her eras: King Kylie. Sporting a signature pink wig, the mogul went full Barbiecore at this weekend’s huge anniversary bash.
Kylie Jenner hosted a party/pop-up shopping event in Los Angeles on October 17 to mark a decade of being a cosmetic queen. Or, should I say a cosmetic king, as she sported bubblegum pink hair that was prevalent in the King Kylie era of the 2010s to go with a pink latex maxi dress and plenty of bling, which she showed in her Instagram Stories:
The pink latex has been working for The Kardashians star lately, as Kylie Jenner previously showed off some lingerie from a photo shoot of her clothing brand Khy.
Her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi, also attended the party as Kylie Jenner’s mini-me (literally, she was wearing a graphic tee with a photo of her mom as King Kylie on it). The little one's look came complete with a skirt, jacket and ballerina flats that matched Jenner’s Barbie-coded outfit.
Other members of the reality TV family were present at the pop-up, which reportedly paid homage to her journey, from her first lip kit to the current nostalgia-infused King Kylie collection that features metallic glosses, a throwback eyeshadow palette and lip products. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian attended the event in celebration of their little sis:
The King Kylie era was undoubtedly a definitive one for the makeup mogul, as the then-teenager stepped out of the Kardashian shadow. During this time, she experimented with hair color that went against the family’s signature dark locks. Kendall Jenner’s modeling career was on the rise and Kim Kardashian was embracing the glam lifestyle, while Kylie went with a grungier style and bold makeup choices.
As much fun as that time was, though, not all fans are excited to see her relive it. The mom of two has drawn criticism for trying to capitalize on old content — including her recreation of her viral “Rise and shine” meme. One fan even prompted a clapback from Kylie Jenner, as the social media user commented on a recent Instagram post promoting the 10-year celebration:
Kylie Jenner wasn’t about to let anybody undermine her achievements, responding:
Well I guess that answers that.
It’s an exciting time for Kylie Jenner and her fans — especially those who are nostalgic for vibes of the 2010s — and luckily we’re about to get another dose of her and her family on the 2025 TV schedule, thanks to our Hulu subscriptions. The Kardashians Season 7 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 23, so be sure to tune in.
