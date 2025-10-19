Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Just Made their Red Carpet Debut As A Married Couple, And They Matched In Classic Black

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just proved that newlywed glow is real, and it photographs beautifully. The couple, who recently tied the knot in a thai food-filled wedding weekend, made their first official red carpet appearance as husband and wife on Saturday. Both stars couldn’t be cuter, looking so happy to be enjoying the newlywed bliss. Their outfits were also effortlessly chic, as they complimented each other beautifully in classic black.

Gomez and Blanco were attendees of the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, which raises money for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It’s a starry Hollywood event, and the couple understood the vibe perfectly. The brought an old Hollywood essence with them, as Gomez wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black velvet gown, with sparkles on the left side of the bodice. Blanco also wore Armani, rocking a black velvet suit with a shimmery gray blue dress shirt. You can see the matching look below:

Both looks come down to the details. The matching blazers are a perfect way to highlight how in sync this couple is, and Blanco’s sparkly shirt perfectly compliments the subtle shimmer on Gomez’s dress. Blanco’s gold and diamond necklaces also bring out the same shimmer in Gomez’s diamond earrings, which to me communicates that this couple brings out the best in each other. Blanco and Gomez also couldn’t stop smiling and laughing together on the red carpet, and I can feel the love from here.

Someone would be hard-pressed to find two people who look happier than Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco do in these photos. From where I'm standing, it seems both are still on cloud nine following their nuptials in September.

Despite some of the wedding details being leaked to the press prematurely, everything the couple shared from their wedding day was breathtaking. While the pair wore matching Armani for the Academy Gala, on their special day they decided to go with Ralph Lauren to design their wedding looks. Gomez’s dress even had a secret S+B embroidered in the lace , which was adorable.

Ultimately, they were able to keep the day pretty low-key and intimate, which is impressive considering they were surrounded by A-listers like Gomez’s longtime bestie Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Although the two had a beautiful wedding, this recent appearance shows that the pure joy exuded on their wedding day extends past their planned celebration. The two are clearly so in love, and this energy is infectious. The matching Armani outfits look fabulous, but their smiles look even better, and I’m totally rooting for these two. They appear to have a strong foundation, and I hope that married life treats them wonderfully.

When this couple isn’t strutting their stuff on the red carpet, they're working together. You can check out Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s collaborative album, I Said I Love You First…, which is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Gomez fans can also see her in the latest season of Only Murders in the Building which is now streaming with a Hulu subscription.