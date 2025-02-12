Nobody Wants This Just Promoted A Cast Member, And I Can’t Wait To See What This Means For The Character

One of the best romantic comedy series in years, Netflix's Nobody Wants This burst onto the scene in September 2024, reminding Millenials how much they love Adam Brody. The show was renewed for Season 2 shortly after, much to the celebration of fans everywhere — including myself. While fans anxiously await the show’s return (hopefully on the 2025 TV schedule), we do know that Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is shaking up the cast by promoting Jackie Tohn!

A Celebrity Jeopardy! champ, Tohn plays Esther Roklov, and we'll be seeing more from her rabble-rousing character now that she' s a series regular. I can’t wait to find out what this means for her character's development.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s no doubt in my mind that Season 2 is going to revolve heavily around Noah and Joanne’s continued struggle to make their relationship work after agreeing to keep trying in the finale episode. However, with the news that Tohn has been promoted, I can’t help but start thinking about what the writers are going to do with her character now that she has more time to shine.

Esther Could Face Marital Struggles With Sasha

In the chaotic Season 1 finale, Esther discovers that her husband, Sasha (Timothy Simons), has befriended Joanne’s wild sister Morgan (Justine Lupe). Though nothing romantic has happened between them, some fans do believe there were romantic undertones between Sasha and Morgan, so it’s no surprise that Esther immediately feels put off by this secret relationship.

There’s no major blow-up scene between the married couple in the episode, but if the second season picks up where the first left off, I’m certain that’s one of the first things Esther and Sasha are going to talk about when they’re on screen together.

As if the secret friendship isn’t bad enough, Esther also feels insecure about her place in Sasha’s family. Combined, it’s a near-perfect recipe for marital struggles. As much as I don’t want to see Esther and Sasha separate, it’s an easy theory to ponder.

It could also serve as an interesting parallel relationship to Noah and Joanne’s, with Sasha and Esther being the so-called perfect Jewish couple who doesn’t work out, while Noah and Joanne’s relationship does.

Miriam Could Start Acting Out, Affecting Their Mother-Daughter Relationship

It’s established early on that Esther and Sasha’s daughter, Miriam (Shiloh Bearman), likes Joanne. And what soon-to-be thirteen-year-old wouldn’t? Joanne doesn’t treat Miriam like a child like everyone else in her life and doesn’t downplay her problems, even when they’re standard teenage angst.

While Esther and Miriam do have a moment of understanding when she lets Miriam alter her Bat Mitzvah dress to her liking, the relationship between a teenage girl and her mother is always going to be up and down. And with Esther’s renewed hatred of Joanne, it’s easy to assume that the podcast host might accidentally get in the middle of this mother-daughter relationship.

It’s totally plausible for Miriam to start confiding in Joanne more than her mom now that she is a woman in the eyes of the Jewish faith. This definitely won’t help Esther’s feelings for Joanne, which will add even more tension to an already fraught situation.

Or, Maybe Esther Will Finally Come Around To Joanne’s Presence

Not to be a total optimist, but there is a part of me that hopes that more screen time for Esther will lead her to build a solid friendship with Joanne. After all, the show did face a lot of criticism for how the Jewish woman in Noah’s life treated Joanne. A second season would be the perfect time to address what so many Jewish fans were saying and make up for the stereotypical portrayals by allowing Joanne and Esther to come out as friends.

They don’t have to be best friends, but it would be nice to see them support each other, especially when it comes to winning over Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), Noah and Sasha’s overbearing mother.

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is now in production and will hopefully join Netflix’s upcoming releases later this year. Until then, you can catch up on the first season by streaming it with a Netflix subscription.