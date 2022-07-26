Kylie Jenner's Dealing With Private Jet Post Controversy, But Kourtney Kardashian Actually Got Called Out For This Earlier This Year
Same drama, different sister.
Kylie Jenner has been at the center of some backlash for a couple of weeks now, after the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings posted a photo of her and boyfriend (or possible fiancé?) Travis Scott standing in between their respective private jets. The caption pondered if the couple should take “mine or yours?” and the post went viral, with fans calling out the makeup mogul on a number of issues. Amongst those criticisms surfaced the argument that this was not new to the famous family. In fact, Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian dealt with her own similar controversy earlier this year.
While the Kylie Cosmetics founder faced backlash over the environmental harm caused by the short trips she’s been known to take on her Bombardier Global 7500, Kourtney Kardashian fielded similar criticisms about six months ago. The eldest Kardashian posted a carbon dioxide tracker to her Instagram Stories back in February, saying, “It’s time to get our shit together.” The post was captured by a Reddit user, where fans proceeded to rip Kardashian and her family, wondering if it was time they stopped using their private jets. One commenter said:
Another commenter said it was annoying when celebrities implore their fans to take action that they themselves seem unwilling to follow through on. What was Kourtney Kardashian doing to lessen her carbon footprint, some pondered.
Those comments sound very similar to the feedback Kylie Jenner has been receiving from her private jet post. With fans taking issue with the billionaire boasting about her wealth and seeming to be out of touch with a world in which many are struggling amid the current inflation crisis, it was the environmental impact that had lots of commenters up in arms, especially considering Jenner drove 30 minutes in the opposite direction to reach her plane for a flight that would have taken just 39 minutes to drive in the first place. In response to Jenner’s “mine or yours?” question, one fan responded:
The private jet controversy isn’t the only noise Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been dealing with lately. Kardashian had to speak out after an Instagram user pretending to be her son Mason started the rumor that Jenner and her boyfriend were getting married. Jenner caused more of a ruckus on social media when a cryptic comment on Travis Scott’s Instagram post had fans thinking the couple might be pregnant with Baby No. 3.
The lives of the Kar-Jenners are certainly never boring, and we’ll be able to see more of their antics when The Kardashians returns to Hulu for Season 2 on September 22. In the meantime, Season 1 is available for streaming with a subscription to Hulu. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
