Kourtney Kardashian Denies Kylie Jenner Wedding Rumor, But That Hasn't Stopped White Dress Pics And A Wedding Registry From Running Around

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been at the center of some controversy for the past week, after the family posed for a photo in front of their private jets . Fans, however, are starting to think there might be another story at play here, after reports started to circulate that the parents of two are preparing to get married. While Kourtney Kardashian has spoken out to deny that her son Mason Disick let the cat out of the bag, there’s still plenty of evidence to suggest the rumor might be true, including photos of Jenner in a white dress and a pricey wedding registry.

So are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott actually engaged? Is she trolling fans in an attempt to take the focus off of her private jet controversy ? Is it all just one big coincidence? Let’s break down the evidence:

Kourtney Kardashian Denies That Mason Disick Revealed Kylie Jenner’s Engagement

This all started when an Instagram user claiming to be Kylie Jenner’s nephew Mason Disick posted that his aunt was getting married and was actually out at her “bridal party.” Kourtney Kardashian responded on her own Instagram Stories , chiding the person who pretended to be her son. Her statement read:

After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. To any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow ‘news’ day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy!!!!!

She is not wrong about that being a creepy thing to do, but what catches my attention here is that while she denies that Mason was behind the account, she doesn’t address the rumors about Kylie Jenner one way or the other. The seemingly fake profile pointed out that Jenner was the only one in their party wearing white that night, and you know what?

Kylie Jenner Wore White While Out With Sisters And Friends

That post wasn’t wrong. Kylie Jenner posted multiple clips on TikTok that showed her in a white ensemble while sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as some friends were all wearing dark-colored outfits. Check out the post for yourself:

Did Kylie Jenner not get the dress code memo? Maybe she's trolling her fans hard, because she has to know that her posts are giving major bridal party energy. Although we can see in this video she’s not wearing an engagement ring, another post might tell a different story.

Is Kylie Jenner Wearing An Engagement Ring?

A Kylie Jenner fan site shared a photo to Instagram a couple of weeks ago that showed the billionaire entrepreneur modeling some jewelry, including ear cuffs, clip-ons and a ring. However, while she promotes the Keane Triple Line Ring 1 in the post, there’s another ring on her left ring finger that doesn’t appear to be part of the ad.

Wedding Registry Name Seems To Hint At Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

One last piece of evidence points us to a wedding registry at Scully & Scully . A Reddit user posted about a registry for December 10, 2022, for a couple calling themselves “Mother Goose and Cactus Jack.” Fans immediately connected this to the famous couple, as Kylie Jenner has been known to refer to herself as “Mommy Goose” on social media, and Cactus Jack is the name of the record label founded by Travis Scott.

The names have since been removed from the registry and now read “?? ???? and ???? JACK’S Registry,” but the URL still features the name jackgoose1. Buzzfeed also pointed to a number of items on the registry that could point to the couple, including a couple of cactus items, and multiple butterflies, possibly making reference to the couple’s matching butterfly tattoos. The list features a number of pricey items, topping out with a $500,000 chandelier. (Anybody want to go halvsies?)