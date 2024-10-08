‘I Was Really Nervous’: Liev Schreiber Reacts To The Perfect Couple’s Success On Netflix

The streaming wars have been in effect for years, with each service producing new content and vying for subscribers. Those with a Netflix subscription have been treated to non-stop releases, including the popular mystery limited series The Perfect Couple, which people loved and hated. Liev Schreiber was one of the many recognizable faces in the series, and he recently reacted to The Perfect Couple’s success on Netflix, saying "I was really nervous."

The Perfect Couple had a killer cast (pun intended), with Liev Schreiber playing opposite Nicole Kidman as the head of the Winbury family. The Perfect Couple dominated on Netflix upon its release, and became a water cooler show. Schreiber was asked about the project during an In Conversation at the Hamptons International Film Festival, and he opened up about his perspective. As the actor put it:

I was really nervous about The Perfect Couple… It was one of those things where the format, the cast, the director, the timing worked perfectly. And there was an appetite for it, I feel like there wasn’t a lot going on other than it. So it hit, and it hit hard.

Points were made. Sometimes Netflix releases come out at the perfect time, with new projects being watched by insane numbers as it ranks on the streaming service. Timing definitely factored into The Perfect Couple, as well as fan favorite actors like Schreiber, Kidman, and White Lotus' Meghann Fahy. Although Kidman did get flak for spoiling its ending.

The Perfect Couple quickly went viral upon its release, partly thanks to the theme song/dance number that opened each episode. It trended at #1 on Netflix, and memes also arrived online. This is partly thanks to the show's unique tone, and mixture of comedy and drama. Later in his same appearance at HIFF, he gave flowers to a few of his collaborators. In his words:

I give most of the credit to Susanne Bier, a very dark and very funny Danish director. And Nicole Kidman who made that format and that style so successful. And she’s got alot more moves as an actor than I think anyone really knew. I had a ton of fun.

It certainly did look like the cast had fun, including Liev Schreiber. He definitely got to flex his comedic muscles in the project, with his character Tag Winbury often crossfading and getting obliterated. And his performance during Greer's book event is definitely one that I'll remember.

Schreiber's comments about Nicole Kidman make a ton of sense if you'e been watching her career lately. She's basically working non-stop, producing and starring in a variety of TV shows and movies. And her ability to craft wholly new characters is impressive.

The Perfect Couple is streaming in its entirety on Netflix. Check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.