Lindsay Lohan's New Netflix Christmas Movie Releases Fetch New Photos On Important Date For Mean Girls Fans

OK, Mean Girls fans, you know what day it is — the annual celebration of the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it is. That’s right, as Cady famously said, “It’s October 3rd,” aka Mean Girls Day . And as we all settle in to rewatch the cult classic for the gazillionth time since Mean Girls returned to Netflix , what better day to celebrate another project from the movie’s star, Lindsay Lohan? It was announced last year that Lohan had teamed up with Netflix to star in a holiday rom-com, and the streamer has released some new festive photos that will have us searching for our CD copy of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

In Falling for Christmas (opens in new tab), Lindsay Lohan will star as Sierra, a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets total amnesia from a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of blue-collar lodge owner Jake, played by Chord Overstreet (Glee), and his daughter Avy, played by Olivia Perez (In the Heights). Below, you can see the adorable threesome interacting with a jolly-looking chestnut vendor.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lindsey Lohan is making her first return to the big screen since the 2019 supernatural horror Among the Shadows and 2013’s The Canyons — an erotic thriller — before that. A previous first look at Falling for Christmas showed the movie’s leading couple looking quite pleased with each other during what appeared to be the obligatory stroll down a snowy street filled with Christmas lights and holiday decor. In the new images, there definitely seem to be some sparks flying between the widower Jake and Sierra.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Janeen Damian will make her directorial debut with Falling for Christmas after executive producing the Hallmark Christmas Movie The Christmas Waltz, starring Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert. That is so fetch! MPCA is producing the film, which is the company behind Netflix’s eternally rewatchable A Christmas Prince and Operation Christmas Drop.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan’s partnership with Netflix isn’t a one-time thing for the Freaky Friday star, either. Ahead of Falling for Christmas’ release, Lohan has already scored another rom-com with Netflix, titled Irish Wish. This movie will also be helmed by Janeen Damian, and it will feature The Parent Trap actress as Maddie, a woman who has to put her feelings aside to serve as a bridesmaid in an Irish wedding between her best friend and the love of her life. Hijinks ensue when she makes a spontaneous wish for true love and wakes up as the bride-to-be.