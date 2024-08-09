Looking For A Friends Replacement? Hulu Has A Great Option And It’s 96% On Rotten Tomatoes

It’s been 20 years since the Friends finale aired, but the series still remains a favorite today thanks to reruns and streaming. While plenty of sitcoms have come and gone since then, very few can match the energy that the NBC series had. While it’s not perfect, those with a Hulu subscription have a great replacement if you’ve finished your 30th binge of the sitcom from the late '90s, and it nearly has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Created by and starring Julie Klausner, the Hulu original sitcom Difficult People ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. It centered on two struggling and jaded comedians living in New York City who seemingly hate everyone but each other. Billy on the Street’s Billy Eichner played the other struggling comedian, and they were supported by James Urbaniak, Andrea Martin, Cole Escola, and Shakina Nayfack. Difficult People has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is certainly impressive. Plus, this kind of ensemble is reminiscent of how stacked the Friends cast was.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Right out of the gate, the biggest comparison is that both shows take place in New York and follow young adults. However, Difficult People is centered around two people instead of six, as their friends and acquaintances have moved out to do and find bigger and better things. Klausner’s Julie works as a TV blogger while Eichner’s Billy works as a waiter by day, and by night they perform at a local comedy club. Just like Friends, Difficult People centers around the loving friendship between the characters while also putting them into awkward situations.

Like any good comedy, it also doesn’t shy from heavy topics, while at the same time, keeping things light when needed.

Of course, no show can be like Friends, but Difficult People certainly has the heart and laughter that makes a sitcom so wonderful. Even though it doesn’t have nearly as many episodes as the NBC megahit, it is a pretty great watch and one of the best Hulu shows to binge in one weekend.

Friends, meanwhile, is one of few shows that actually ended well, and it continues to bring in new generations of fans. It’s one of the great shows streaming on Max while Difficult People is one of the finest underrated shows people should watch. It is disappointing that the latter only has three seasons, but perhaps that will bring in more viewers and show them why it has a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. It does help that Klausner, who previously wrote for Saturday Night Live, and Eichner are two incredible voices working in the comedy sphere right now.

There are many other great sitcoms to watch on streaming or in reruns, and it shouldn’t be too hard for people to find their next obsession. However, if you've finished Difficult People and you have a Max subscription, you can always go back to Friends because it will never get old.