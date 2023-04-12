Netflix's The Night Agent Hit A Major Milestone After Receiving Season 2 Renewal

Ah, the Netflix scroll. It can be an absolutely endless journey if one doesn’t decide on a title that speaks to them. For nearly three weeks now, a lot of Netflix subscribers have been bingeing The Night Agent, a thriller about a low-level FBI agent who finds himself in the middle of a major White House conspiracy. The series from The Shield and S.W.A.T. creator has become so popular that it’s now among Netflix’s most popular series ever.

Following The Night Agent being swiftly renewed for Season 2 in the same week it was released, the series has now arrived on the list of Top 10 most popular Netflix series of all time. With over 515 million hours viewed total in the past few weeks, The Night Agent now stands among other big hits like Bridgerton and Stranger Things by pulling huge numbers in the first 28 days of its release. And it still has one more week to further climb the charts! Check out the updated list of all-time debuts on the streamer, per Netflix (opens in new tab):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Netflix's Biggest TV Debuts (English-Language) 1. Stranger Things 4 1,352,090,000 Hours 2. Wednesday: Season 1 1,237,150,000 Hours 3. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 856,270,000 Hours 4. Bridgerton: Season 2 656,260,000 Hours 5. Bridgerton: Season 1 625,490,000 Hours 6. Stranger Things 3 582,100,000 Hours 7. Lucifer: Season 5 569,480,000 Hours 8. The Witcher: Season 1 541,010,000 Hours 9. The Night Agent: Season 1 515,570,000 Hours 10. Inventing Anna: Limited Series 511,920,000 Hours

These new numbers left Ginny & Georgia Season 2 in the dust, now in 11th place instead. The Night Agent replaces Inventing Anna’s previous spot among Netflix’s best English-language debuts a little over a year after its splash. Considering The Night Agent is another book-to-screen adaptation in a list that also includes two Bridgerton seasons and The Witcher, it goes to show that the streaming service does incredibly well on that front.

The Night Agent is based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, which was given good marks by readers for being 24 meets The West Wing. The series stars Gabriel Basso as main protagonist Peter Sutherland along with co-lead Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin. Oscar-nominee Hong Chau also stars as the White House chief of staff in the series.

The Night Agent remains in the Top 10 trending Netflix TV shows right now, second to new release Beef, which means it could very well climb the charts before it reaches its first 28 days out in the world. Still, the thriller isn’t in the league of the streamer's all-time top two shows. Stranger Things 4 has the No. 1 Netflix debut following it breaking major records last spring with 1.35 billion hours viewed within its first four weeks. No. 2 belongs to the Jenna Ortega-led Wednesday, which spent a month as the No. 1 show on Netflix and had 1.24 billion hours of viewing during that time.