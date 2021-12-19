Lost In Space: 11 Other Shows To Watch If You Like The Sci-Fi Netflix Series

Netflix has been coming out with some awesome originals, and one of those is the amazing sci-fi drama, Lost in Space. A remake of the classic sci-fi TV show from the 1960s, this Netflix original tells the story of humans who are, as you would guess, lost in space, and struggle with a strange alien universe as they try to overcome issues as they arise.

With fun effects, a great story, cool-makeup and much more, Lost in Space was one of Netflix’s best shows, in my opinion. But, with all these episodes coming out all at once, one might wonder what to watch once they’re done binging the latest season. Look no further, because we have some awesome shows that are like Lost in Space that you just might want to see next.

Firefly (Hulu)

In this one-season sci-fi show, Firefly tells the story of a group of humans who are a part of a crew aboard a Firefly-class ship, showing their adventures in a different solar system, far away from the world we know now.

Firefly is one of those shows where I will never forgive the network for cancelling it. While I was too young at the time of its original airing, watching it now makes me so mad because this could have been great. Firefly could have been the Star Wars saga of television for its effects, the Firefly cast , and more. For fans of Lost in Space, this show is perfect, as it not only has the space adventures you would expect, but a great cast as well. I want it to come back so badly .

Stream Firefly on Hulu.

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Disney+ has a runaway hit with this one. The Mandalorian, taking place after Return of the Jedi, follows Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter, whose life is turned upside down when he encounters a strange alien creature (who looks like a little baby Yoda), and takes it upon himself to try and return it to its home.

The Mandalorian has become immensely popular for a reason. Jon Favreau created a masterpiece with this show, with not only a talented cast but an essential story that feels like it’s ripped right out of the Star Wars movies. For fans of Lost in Space, you’ll love the story of Din Djarin and his space travels, but what really makes this show so good is the relationship he has with Grogu - otherwise known as baby Yoda . With plenty of jaw-dropping moments, this is one you can’t miss.

Stream The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Battlestar Galactica (Peacock)

Another classic sci-fi series, Battlestar Galactica is a re-imagining of the '70s series of the same name. In this world, humanity is in another star system, where humans are settled on planets, called colonies. However, their homes are attacked by Cylons, humanoid machines that wish to take over. The last of humanity escape and are led by the Battlestar Galactica, one of the last battleships, as they try to survive constant attacks, while looking for a new home. This is their story of survival.

For a long time, I only ever really knew this show from that The Office quote (“Bears, beats, Battlestar Galactica”), but after actually giving it a watch, it’s such an entertaining series. For fans of Lost in Space, you’ll love the human connections that are formed here. It’s all about survival and trying to make sure that their loved ones are okay, something that fans of the Netflix series can relate to. Plus, the visual effects are really cool. There just might be a new series coming soon , so keep an eye out for it.

Stream Battlestar Galactica on Peacock.

The First (Hulu)

Ever wondered what it will be like when humans make it to Mars? The First explores that, telling the story of how humans are trying to settle the planet, and the trials and tribulations it takes to do it.

To me, The First feels like a much more grounded look into space travel. It’s not the most edgy or action-filled show, like Lost in Space is, as it focuses on that human connection at a more naturalistic level. It shows the stresses of trying to do what is best for humanity, while moving forward with innovation rather than letting setbacks continuously stop them. Sean Penn gives a great performance as the lead character, along with the rest of the cast. It’s a shame it only last for one season.

Stream The First on Hulu.

The Expanse (Amazon Prime)

One of my favorites on the list. The Expanse is an Amazon Prime original series , telling the story of humans hundreds years in the future, where we've colonized our solar system. But, as a strange disappearance arises and unlikely allies have to come together to solve the issue, the threat of interplanetary civil war rises, exposing more dark secrets that could threaten everyone's very lives.

This is one of those shows I don’t want to say too much about before you watch it. For fans of Lost in Space, The Expanse has plenty of awesome space travel, cool set designs, and everything else you would expect, but what I really love about it is the story. From the first episode on, there’s so much to love, and you’ll want to watch the next episode every time.

Stream The Expanse on Amazon Prime.

Futurama (Hulu)

You gotta love Futurama. In this hilarious sci-fi sitcom, Futurama tells the story of Fry, a normal pizza delivery boy who is accidentally frozen, and then reawakens in the year 2999. Now, he must adapt to working in a new place, living in a new world, and having new friends.

When I think of adult animated shows , Futurama is one of the first that comes to mind. It’s so funny and features such fun stories that you can’t help but love it. For fans of Lost in Space, there are plenty of great moments that scream sci-fi that you’ll enjoy, but it’s all about that human connection again, and creating valuable relationships that you’ll want to root for until the very end. I mean, you even learn to love a wise-cracking robot . It’s such a fun show.

Stream Futurama on Hulu.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

If you ever wanted a cool alternate-reality show, For All Mankind is the way to go. This Apple TV+ original series asks this question: what if the Soviet Union had beaten the U.S. to the moon in the 1960s? But, instead of the space race dying down, the discovery of water leads to it being more high stakes than ever.

Apple TV+ has been knocking it out of the park with their original series, from the beloved Ted Lasso, to its animated shows like Central Park. However, For All Mankind is such an interesting one to watch. I’ve always been a huge fan of alternative histories and this one takes it to another level with the amount of detail, lore, and effects it uses. For fans of Lost in Space, I think you’ll enjoy the exploration and the stories about the missions to the moon. But, you should watch it regardless. Such a cool, interesting take.

Stream For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

Steven Universe (HBO Max)

This popular cartoon is always a hit. Steven Universe tells the story of Steven, a young boy who is also half-Gem. The Gems are alien fighters who are tasked with keeping humanity safe from threats of terror and monsters. Steven looks to these Gems to learn how to understand his powers, growing as a person while doing so.

Steve Universe is a masterclass in animation. For fans of Lost in Space, there isn’t much space exploration, but you’ll love the stories that are told, often with special powers, cool graphics, and beautiful animation. Not only that, but Steven Universe teaches valuable lessons about love and family (like Lost in Space) and learning to accept yourself for who you are. The series is such a great watch for both kids and adults alike.

Stream Steven Universe on HBO Max.

Away (Netflix)

In this Netflix original series, Away tells the story of a group of astronauts, led by Emma Green. Their main goal is to become the first crewed spaceflight to Mars after years of trying to make it happen, but in order to do so, they have to commit to being away from their loved ones for three years.

Away is the perfect one-season binge for fans of Lost in Space. Not only does it deal with space travel, it also shows the effects of being away from the ones that we care about, and what we’re willing to do to protect them. Something I also adore about Away is its cast. Led by the talented Hilary Swank, the cast has wonderful chemistry, compelling story arcs and plenty of interesting character moments that will keep you entertained. It’s a shame the series didn’t last long .

Stream Away on Netflix.

Star Trek: Voyager (Hulu)

You can’t have a sci-fi list like this and not include Star Trek: Voyager. This popular sci-fi series is a part of the Star Trek franchise, follows the Starfleet vessel, aptly called “Voyager,” as it tries to return home after being stranded for many, many years. But of course, as every Star Trek crew does, they run into problems along the way.

Star Trek is just one of those franchises that I’m sure most sci-fi fans have watched. For viewers of Lost in Space, this series has a lot of the same beats and character moments you would expect, with several different storylines and relationships for you to root for. And, when it comes to Star Trek, you know there’s always going to be some ridiculously campy villain at some point, but they’re so much fun to watch and see our protagonists fight against. Starring Kate Mulgrew, Star Trek: Voyager is a ton of fun.

Stream Star Trek: Voyager on Hulu.

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max)

Last but not least, we have Raised by Wolves. This HBO Max original series follows two robots who look human, named Father and Mother. Together, they are programmed to raise young human children after Earth was completely destroyed by war, alongside a human colony. Soon, the robots learn that the older humans are volatile, and it’s not easy to keep them from harming each other, whether because of religious differences, or more.

Raised by Wolves is such an interesting concept for a sci-fi show. For fans of Lost in Space, this also shows humans in a completely different environment, trying to adapt, but it’s so much more than just that. Famed director Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer, and even directed the first two episodes, so you know it’s really good. Both Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim give amazing performances as Mother and Father, and with a second season on the way, now is the perfect time to watch.

Stream Raised by Wolves on HBO Max.

There are truly so many amazing sci-fi shows out there for you to watch if you’re feeling up to the challenge after finishing Lost in Space. Maybe you just might have found a new TV series to love. Regardless, you’ll have a fun time watching no matter what you pick.