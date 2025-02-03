I'm Loving The Traitors Season 3, But Can We Talk About Why The Confessionals Are Driving Me Crazy?

In just a few years on the air, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality shows. Those with a Peacock subscription are currently in the midst of Season 3, which has already had some jaw dropping moments. And while I'm a huge fan and am happy to see the show back on TV, I need to talk about an aspect of the confessionals that is absolutely driving me crazy with each new episode.

The cast of The Traitors Season 3 is really bringing it, even if some of my favorite characters were eliminated too soon (RIP all those Housewives). While some folks are figuring out how to stream The Traitors Season 3, I'm mostly mystified by that crazypants filter that's being put on the cast during their confessionals. Because the cast looks wild.

Confessionals are a key part of any reality TV show, but they're especially necessary for The Traitors. This is the one chance where players can speak honestly, and reveal their inner suspicions and strategies within host Alan Cumming's castle. But, whatever filter they slapped on for these shots is wildly distracting. I mean, just look at Carolyn's eyes in the above photo!

This was noticeable from the very first episode of The Traitors Season 3, as the previous two installments didn't have this same issue. The filter on that confessional camera has a way of making the cast almost look like cartoon characters. Colors are distorted and expanded, especially for those with light-colored eyes.

This also seems to affect the way that the cast's makeup looks on camera. The coloring seems to be all off as a result, and I have trouble concentrating on what the reality TV legends are actually saying during confessionals. And, I know for a fact that the Housewives would never go on camera with their makeup looking a mess.

I truly don't understand why this is the one camera in the entirety of The Traitors that has a filter on it, and exactly why it's so strong. We're in the days of HD television, and audiences are used to being able to see every pore or drop of sweat on the contestants of Survivor and other competition shows. It's less obvious on the male contestants of Season 3, but all of the women look truly wild during their confessional scenes. Is it too late to take the filter off of the rest of the season, or were they shot like this on purpose? Either way, the fact that these shots look like they've been Facetuned is taking me out of the show.

Of course, this isn't going to stop me from tuning in for each new episode of The Traitors every Thursday. But, I'm hoping the producers learn their lesson and don't keep the filter after the 2025 TV release has completed.