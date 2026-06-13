Matt Cornett Told Me Why Charlie Is Really Dead To Sam In Every Year After, And It Broke My Heart Even More
Well, this is tragic.
Spoilers for Every Year After and the book Every Summer After are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Arguably, one of the biggest changes made to Every Year After (the book-to-screen adaptation of Carley Fortune’s Every Summer After) is the reveal that Sam didn’t know about Percy and Charlie hooking up. In the book, Charlie tells him years before Percy does. Meanwhile, in the show, Sam learns about it in the present. Understandably, the younger Florek brother has an angry reaction to all this, and he’s especially upset with Charlie. With that in mind, Matt Cornett, who plays Sam, told me why he really meant it when he said his brother was dead to him.
When I watched Every Year After, I was shocked by how visceral Sam’s reaction was toward Charlie when he learned what happened between him and Percy. I was extra stunned when he told his brother, “We’re done, understood? You’re dead to me,” in Episode 6. Those are some extreme words, especially toward your only sibling. So, I asked Matt Cornett if Sam really believed what he was saying. In response, he said:
It makes sense why Sam would be more hurt by Charlie during this moment. In the 2026 TV schedule entry, Percy and Sam haven’t seen each other in years, so there wasn’t a chance for her to tell him. Meanwhile, Charlie saw his brother all the time and didn’t say a single word. That hurts. Then you mix it with the fact that Charlie is Sam’s only family left it becomes extra painful, as Cornett pointed out:
While I do believe the brothers will come back together, I do get why Sam had such a loud and passionate crashout at his sibling. What happened feels almost unforgivable. Not only did Charlie sleep with Sam’s first love, but he also didn’t tell him about it for years.
That’s a pretty big change to the book too, seeing as Charlie tells Sam about what he did with Percy not that long after it happened. Speaking to that update for this 2026 romance adaptation, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told me:
He’s truly heartbroken and distraught, and during the final episodes of Season 1, it’s clear that Sam doesn’t see a way he can repair his relationship with Charlie. Speaking about the heartbreak that comes with that kind of revelation, Matt Cornett told me:
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I also agree that it’s a valuable addition. It makes the conflict surrounding Sam, Charlie and Percy significantly more dramatic, it lets us see Sam’s reaction to their secret, and I think it sets the show up in a very interesting way.
So, looking into the future, Sam and Charlie’s fraught relationship will certainly propel the drama forward. If we get Season 2, it will hopefully cover Charlie’s book One Golden Summer, and I’d hope it dives further into the heartbreak Sam felt when he learned about what Percy and his brother did.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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