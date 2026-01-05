See Hacks Stars In Orange Like Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner At The Critics Choice Awards. Yes, Complete With The Ping Pong Paddle Bag

News
By published

Jimmy and Kayla FTW.

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter are shown on Hacks; Timothee Chalamet is shown on the Graham Norton Show, and Kylie Jenner is shown in an interview with Vogue.
(Image credit: HBO Max/The Graham Norton Show/Vogue)

The hit HBO Max series Hacks never fails to entertain, and Jean Smart took home a very deserving award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series as the Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday on the 2026 TV schedule. In my book, however, the show had won even before trophies started getting handed out, thanks to Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter's red carpet look. The fan-favorite duo cosplayed as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in matching orange leather, with the Hacks co-creator even sporting the ping pong paddle bag.

The chemistry between Paul W. Downs’ Jimmy and Megan Stalter’s Kayla is a big part of why Hacks is one of the best shows you can stream with an HBO Max subscription, and that chemistry was on display in spades on January 4, when they posed on the red carpet like they were method dressing for Marty Supreme:

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter arrive at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The look, complete with a ping pong paddle shoulder bag, is clearly a nod to the matching orange leather outfits that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme.

I’m actually impressed with how much attention to detail was paid, with the Hacks buddies not just striking the same poses that the celebrity couple did on the red carpet back in December, but getting the smallest details of their outfits just right. If you need a refresher, this was their inspiration:

Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles Premiere of A24&#039;s &amp;quot;Marty Supreme&amp;quot; at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

From their orange footwear to the expressionless looks at the camera, Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter definitely did their homework. In addition to the outfits, both sported jewelry to match the lovebirds. Stalter’s large cross necklace and hair and makeup to match Kylie Jenner’s is especially impressive.

Orange has been a big part of the Marty Supreme marketing campaign, with Timothée Chalamet also sporting the color with his mom at the movie’s New York premiere. Kylie Jenner has continued to shimmer in the happy hue on her Instagram page, drawing rare public acknowledgment from Chalamet, who gave his approval of the skintight gown.

Speaking of public acknowledgment, the Critics Choice Awards featured a moment that one might have expected more from Jimmy and Kayla — who are pretty openly adoring of each other on Hacks — than from the famously private couple. When Timothée Chalamet accepted the award for Best Actor, he thanked The Kardashians star, saying:

Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.

In the end, I absolutely loved Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter’s ode to one of the most intriguing celebrity relationships, and seeing them together again really makes me hopeful that we’ll get that Jimmy and Kayla spinoff that the showrunners have discussed.

See more of these two on the first four seasons of Hacks, streaming on HBO Max with a fifth and final season on the way. Marty Supreme, meanwhile, is in theaters now.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.