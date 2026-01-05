See Hacks Stars In Orange Like Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner At The Critics Choice Awards. Yes, Complete With The Ping Pong Paddle Bag

The hit HBO Max series Hacks never fails to entertain, and Jean Smart took home a very deserving award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series as the Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday on the 2026 TV schedule. In my book, however, the show had won even before trophies started getting handed out, thanks to Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter's red carpet look. The fan-favorite duo cosplayed as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in matching orange leather, with the Hacks co-creator even sporting the ping pong paddle bag.

The chemistry between Paul W. Downs’ Jimmy and Megan Stalter’s Kayla is a big part of why Hacks is one of the best shows you can stream with an HBO Max subscription, and that chemistry was on display in spades on January 4, when they posed on the red carpet like they were method dressing for Marty Supreme:

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The look, complete with a ping pong paddle shoulder bag, is clearly a nod to the matching orange leather outfits that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme.

I’m actually impressed with how much attention to detail was paid, with the Hacks buddies not just striking the same poses that the celebrity couple did on the red carpet back in December, but getting the smallest details of their outfits just right. If you need a refresher, this was their inspiration:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

From their orange footwear to the expressionless looks at the camera, Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter definitely did their homework. In addition to the outfits, both sported jewelry to match the lovebirds. Stalter’s large cross necklace and hair and makeup to match Kylie Jenner’s is especially impressive.

Orange has been a big part of the Marty Supreme marketing campaign, with Timothée Chalamet also sporting the color with his mom at the movie’s New York premiere. Kylie Jenner has continued to shimmer in the happy hue on her Instagram page, drawing rare public acknowledgment from Chalamet, who gave his approval of the skintight gown.

Speaking of public acknowledgment, the Critics Choice Awards featured a moment that one might have expected more from Jimmy and Kayla — who are pretty openly adoring of each other on Hacks — than from the famously private couple. When Timothée Chalamet accepted the award for Best Actor, he thanked The Kardashians star, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.

In the end, I absolutely loved Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter’s ode to one of the most intriguing celebrity relationships, and seeing them together again really makes me hopeful that we’ll get that Jimmy and Kayla spinoff that the showrunners have discussed.

See more of these two on the first four seasons of Hacks, streaming on HBO Max with a fifth and final season on the way. Marty Supreme, meanwhile, is in theaters now.