Jennifer Lawrence Filmed That Naked Scene With Robert Pattinson On The First Day On Set. Why She Appreciated It

Jennifer Lawrence has never been shy about diving headfirst into emotionally or physically demanding roles, but even by her standards, the way her latest film kicked off sounds like a trial by fire. While promoting the truly intense Die My Love, the Oscar winner recently opened up about a particularly memorable first day on set with co-star Robert Pattinson, one that involved filming a nude scene, which she appreciated, because of course she did.

The anecdote came up during The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable, where Lawrence was joined by Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Erivo, Jessie Buckley, Laura Dern, and Renate Reinsve. When the discussion turned to challenging shoots, she casually dropped what might be one of the most intense “day one” stories imaginable. According to the Hunger Games franchise lead:

Lynne [Ramsey] had me and Rob do interpretive dance lessons…. And then our first day on set was like a naked scene where we were like attacking each other like tigers.

Die, My Love isn’t a light romantic drama; it’s an emotionally raw film that follows a woman unraveling under the weight of postpartum depression and isolation. Physical intensity and discomfort are baked into the story, and Ramsay’s decision to start there was very much intentional.

Surprisingly, the Winter's Bone actress said she appreciated getting the most intimidating scene out of the way immediately, rather than letting it loom over the production. She continued:

But it was kind of nice that it was day one, because then it wasn’t like hanging over our heads.

Starting a shoot with one of the most boundary-pushing moments might sound brutal, but as Lawrence framed it, it was a practical move. Once that boundary was crossed, there was no awkward buildup or anticipation left. The cast could focus on the work instead of bracing for it. Amanda Seyfried chimed in during the roundtable, adding that the strategy was “actually brilliant.”

The Silver Linings Playbook performer agreed, noting that familiarity can sometimes be the greatest relief on a film set. When nothing is left to the imagination, there’s less room for nerves to spiral. It becomes just another part of the job — albeit a very unconventional one.

(Image credit: Mubi)

It also helped that Ramsay had her two leads working together in advance through interpretive dance. This choice may sound absurd, but it clearly served a greater purpose because by the time cameras rolled, the actors already had a physical shorthand and a sense of trust.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In Die My Love, Lawrence plays Grace, a woman struggling to stay grounded as her mental health deteriorates, while Pattinson plays her partner, Jackson. Their relationship is volatile and deeply physical, which makes that first-day chaos feel oddly appropriate for the story being told. The film also stars Sissy Spacek, LaKeith Stanfield, and Nick Nolte, and leans heavily into emotional extremes rather than conventional romance.

For Jennifer Lawrence, the experience seems to reflect a broader truth about her career choices, as she’s consistently gravitated toward roles that ask a lot of her–like the nude fight scene on the beach in No Hard Feelings. Starting Die My Love with its most intense moment may not sound appealing on paper, but in practice, it gave the production a strange kind of freedom.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried & More at the THR Actress Roundtable - YouTube Watch On

The THR Actress Roundtable is equal parts insightful and hilarious, and it’s well worth watching the full thing above. As for Die, My Love, you can see Lawrence and Pattinson’s very unconventional first day on set now with a Mubi subscription.