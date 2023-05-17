McGregor Forever: What To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Docuseries

There are few UFC fighters, or combat sports professionals, on the planet who are as recognizable as Conor McGregor. The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion (titles he held simultaneously) has been one of the biggest stars on the planet for the past decade, thanks in part to his prowess in the octagon, electric charisma, and his use of certain four-letter words.

That being said, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of the new Netflix series , McGregor Forever, an incredibly in-depth docuseries about the Irish fighter, no matter if you’re a UFC fan or not. If you have been on the fence about checking it out, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve gone through the whole series and come up with a handful of things you should know before you watch. Let’s break it down now.

McGregor Forever Follows The Former UFC Champion As He Prepares For Four High-Profile Matches

For the most part, McGregor Forever follows Conor McGregor as he prepares for four high-profile matches that all took place in an odd period for the former UFC Champion. Though still the biggest thing in combat sports, the 2023 Netflix series shows a different side of him as he fights tooth and nail to get back to the top of the company and reclaim his title.

The series does dive into other aspects of his life, like the fallout from an April 2018 incident where he threw a dolly through the window of a competitor's bus, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his ever-growing family.

The Docuseries Also Briefly Dives Into Conor McGregor's Upbringing And Rise To Fame

Though the main focus of the series is on several bouts inside the octagon, the documentary also briefly dives into hiss upbringing and rise to fame, similar to the 2017 documentary film, Conor McGregor: Notorious. A lot of these archival shots and interviews are used to add context to the man's upcoming fights and issues in his personal life, which creates a dynamic experience.

This Is Very Much A Sports Documentary

McGregor Forever is very much a sports documentary, both in terms of tone and presentation. The series spends a considerable amount of time diving into the fighter’s personal life and the issues he’s faced over the years, which can also be seen in any of the great 30 for 30 films or other sports documentaries out there. That being said, this one reminds you time and time again that we are all here to see the athlete work in the octagon and train his ass off to get into fighting shape in the lead-up to each bout.

The Docuseries Is Split Into Four Chapters

McGregor Forever is split into four chapters ranging from 46 to 54 minutes in length. You’ll be dedicating around four hours of your time to watch the whole thing unfold, but the structure of each of these chapters make the series fly by.

McGregor Forever Is Rated TV-MA, Mostly Due To Profanity

There are a lot of great Netflix documentaries out there, and a large portion of them carry a TV-MA rating, especially all those true crime shows on the platform . Well, the same can be said about McGregor Forever, as it also carries the streamer’s most restrictive rating. This is mostly due to the profanity from the star himself, as you will quickly find out a few minutes into the first episode. This will be nothing new if you’ve watched McGregor’s various UFC press conferences and interviews throughout his career.

McGregor Forever is currently streaming in its entirety for anyone with a Netflix subscription . Give it a watch if all of this sounds good to you.