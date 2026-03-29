Kylie Jenner Is Selling Not One, But Two Multi-Millions Mansions Right Now (And It Has Me Wondering About Timothèe Chalamet)

Speculation is the name of the game these days when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet, with so much talk about when the couple might get engaged, if they want children and if they’re moving in together. The Kardashians star has been making some big real estate moves lately, putting not one but two of her Los Angeles mansions on the market, and I can’t help but wonder if this is hinting toward her and Chalamet’s future.

It was previously reported that Kylie Jenner was trying to sell her Holmby Hills estate, putting the 7-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom mansion on the market for a whopping $48 million as she and her two children, Stormi and Aire, moved into the Hidden Hills home she has built on the lot she purchased in 2020. Now she’s trying to offload another of her properties in Hidden Hills for $20.25 million. Realtors Josh and Matt Altman shared photos from the listing to Instagram. Take a look:

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According to the listing by the Altmans, who are Million Dollar Listing real estate agents, Kylie Jenner’s home at 24155 Hidden Ridge Road, which she bought in 2016, is on the market with an asking price of $20,250,000. The 8-bedroom home has 8 bathrooms and 2 half-baths and was made for indoor-outdoor living and grand-scale entertaining (maybe like those big poker nights?). It includes a private theater, a game room with a wet bar gym and massage room.

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The primary suite sounds like a getaway all by itself, featuring a private balcony overlooking the picturesque grounds, a sitting area, two oversized closets and a spa-like stone bath. The estate includes a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, fire pit lounge and abundant guest parking for those lavish soirees.

While it seems the plan was likely always for Jenner to move into the Hidden Hills home she bought in 2020, the sale of two additional properties is certainly happening at an interesting time, given all the talk surrounding her and Timothèe Chalamet.

They’ve been together for three years, after all, and in addition to the actor admitting he wants to get married, Kylie Jenner recently said she wants more children — with her partner allegedly being on the same page. Could these real estate moves indicate a little bit of house-cleaning before taking the next big step (or two?) into their romance?

Only time will tell. It’s unknown if the couple is planning to live together, or if they already do. It was reported in January that the Marty Supreme star had been living with Kylie Jenner for over a year already, which would make sense, given reports that Timothèe Chalamet has grown close to 8-year-old Stormi and 4-year-old Aire, who Jenner shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

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We’ve definitely got our eyes on this couple, but in the meantime, you can keep up with Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription. Season 8 is expected to premiere during the 2026 TV schedule, but no date has yet been announced.