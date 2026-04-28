How Much Did Zoë Kravitz’s Honking Huge Engagement Ring From Harry Styles Cost, Anyway?

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles haven’t made any kind of official announcement about their engagement, but it’s kind of hard to miss the ridiculously large diamond ring the actress has been sporting on her left ring finger. The big news comes less than a year after the couple was first spotted together in Rome last August, and jewelry experts say the One Direction alum likely dropped quite a pretty penny for the sparkler.

Photographers have been able to capture some pretty clear shots of Zoë Kravitz’s engagement ring, with experts telling Page Six that the stone appears to be a cushion-cut diamond set in a yellow gold bezel. Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds estimates its cost at up to $600,000, saying:

The bezel setting frames the diamond in yellow gold rather than using traditional claws, which gives the ring a cleaner and more modern feel. It also makes the stone feel more integrated into the overall design, rather than simply sitting on top of the band.

Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, meanwhile, agrees the bezel makes the ring appear “seriously huge,” while also giving it an “effortlessly chic, almost understated feel despite the sheer size of the stone.” However, he thinks Harry Styles may have dropped an even higher dollar amount for what Anand estimates is a 10- to 12-carat diamond. He thinks it’s worth possibly as much as $800,000.

With no official word from the celebrity couple, we can’t be sure which designer Harry Styles chose to craft the ring, but Laura Taylor noted:

Given Zoë’s existing relationship with Jessica McCormack, it would not be surprising if this were another custom design from the brand.

If these estimates are correct, the sparkler given to Zoë Kravitz by Harry Styles is an upgrade from the ring she received from Channing Tatum back in 2023. The Blink Twice star gifted his director with a 7-carat Jessica McCormack cushion-cut diamond in a solitaire setting that was valued at somewhere between $300,000 and $500,000. The couple split in 2024 after three years of dating, without ever making it to the altar.

Zoë Kravitz was also previously married to Karl Glusman. They were married for about a year and a half before she filed to end the marriage in 2020. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

You know what they say — the third time’s the charm, or at least that’s likely what Zoë Kravitz is hoping. Meanwhile, Harry Styles has dated a lot of famous women but has never before been engaged or married.

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Things are getting super busy for the singer with the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., in March and a world tour running from May to December. That doesn’t seem to be a problem for his fiancée, who’s got her own coals in the fire but still plans to join Harry on his tour when she is able to. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on these lovebirds in the next chapter of their relationship.