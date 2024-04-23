Mila Kunis Says She And Ashton Kutcher Likely Won’t Appear On That ‘90s Show Again, But Another Great Franchise OG Is Returning

That ‘90s Show made a serious splash amongst Netflix subscribers when it premiered on the platform in 2023. So it wasn’t all that surprising when the streamer opted to renew the That ‘70s Show spinoff for a second season, which is set to air later this year. Details on the next adventures for Point Place’s latest set of eclectic teens are scarce at the moment. However, it now seems we have confirmation from Mila Kunis that she and Ashton Kutcher won’t be returning to the show following their guest spots in Season 1. On the bright side though, another great OG guest star is set to pop up again.

Why Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Likely Won’t Return To That ‘90s Show

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are married in real life, reprised their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, respectively, during the pilot episode of ‘90s Show. It’s revealed that the two are about to get married (again) and are also parents. While they only appeared briefly, their scene was easily one of the most-talked about moments of the episode. So it was understandable that when ET caught up with Kunis at PaleyFest, the outlet asked her about possibly popping up on the sitcom again with her hubby. When turning down the notion, the actress provided the following explanation:

I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show and that was, you know, [enough].

Mace Coronel’s Jay Kelso – the son of Jackie and Michael – serves as one of the main characters on the show. Like his father, he has a tendency to be flirty, but he also has a somewhat earnest side. Based on the sentiments she shared above, the Bad Moms alum seems to be pleased to hand over the reins to Coronel and step away from her role. The notion of Jackie and Michael not appearing again may be disappointing to some, but the logic is understandable.

Don’t think this decision means Mila Kunis has no sort of affection for this small-screen franchise, though. Ashton Kutcher actually revealed that fans can thank Kunis for making their cameos happen. Amid the show’s release, Kutcher revealed that his wife opined that they should reprise their roles because they owe their careers to That ‘70s Show. You have to appreciate that sentimentality. And, on the flip side, you also have to love that another series alum is pumped about appearing on the sequel series.

Which Classic ‘70s Show Alum Is Returning For The Netflix Show?

So far a number of ‘70s Show veterans have reunited with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith on Netflix’s spinoff. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon returned as Eric Forman and now wife, Donna (formerly Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama reprised his role as Fez. Also re-entering the fold were Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti), Jim Rash (Fenton) and Tommy Chong (Leo Chingkwake). Now, Seth Green is set to return in the role of Mitch Miller, as the star himself revealed that while speaking to ET alongside Family Guy co-star Mila Kunis:

No big deal, I’ve already done an episode of it, and I’m going back to do another. … I’m reprising my villain character.

The antagonistic Mitch Miller appeared several times throughout the original show’s fifth and sixth seasons. A smarmy classmate of the OG gang, he got on their bad sides on a couple of occasions and even nearly came to blows with Eric after he embarrassed Donna. Seth Green didn’t reveal how Mitch factors into ‘90s Show, but I’m curious to see how it plays out and am pumped that Green is excited to make multiple appearances on the series.

It’s clear that the producers are definitely looking to maintain continuity between both of the franchise’s shows and, as long as said cameos remain organic (and funny), I’m here for them. Let’s hope Seth Green delivers a memorable return as Mitch, and keep your fingers crossed that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher surprise us with another visit from Jackie and Kelso.

