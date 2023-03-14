Sounds Like We Can Thank Mila Kunis For The Return Of Jackie And Kelso In That Epic '90s Show Cameo

That ‘90s Show – Netflix’s sequel series to the beloved That ‘70s Show – proved to be just the jolt of nostalgia that viewers were looking for. Though audiences seemed to connect with the new cast of characters, they were also delighted to see a number of familiar faces from the OG show pop up. Ashton Kutcher notably reprised his famous role of Michael Kelso for the pilot. He also appeared alongside his on-screen and real-life wife, Mila Kunis, who plays Jackie Burkhart. Ahead of the show’s debut, Kutcher spoke a bit about returning to the role and, more recently, he revealed that fans have Kunis to thank for him signing on to do that epic cameo.

Before they appeared on the hit streaming show, it had been almost two decades since Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had played these roles. Since ‘70s Show ended its eight-season run in 2006, the stars have gone on to do projects that are far different from the Fox comedy. So considering that he’s in a different place in his career right now, one can understand if Kutcher may have been hesitant to bring Kelso back. However, Kunis made a poignant appeal to him that essentially ensured his involvement:

[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re doing it.’

The statement that the 45-year-old shared with Esquire isn’t wrong. The classic show, which premiered in 1998, provided the pair with their breakthrough roles. From there, both were able to segue into other projects. The Kelso actor, in particular, starred in Dude, Where’s My Car?, The Butterfly Effect, Guess Who and more while still on the show. He’d even produce and star in MTV’s fan-favorite prank show, Punk’d. So with all of those accomplishments in mind, it’s only fitting that the star returned to the root of all that success.

On That ‘90s Show, Kelso and Jackie appear near the end of the first episode, during which it’s revealed that they’re the parents of Jay, a Point Place teen who befriends Leia Forman. The development is made humorous due to the fact that Leia’s grandfather – the gruff Red Forman – isn’t pleased that she’s gotten close with a member of the Kelso family. The interaction between Jackie and Michael is also too perfect, as the on and off lovers – who are slightly more mature – are still as funny as ever.

Ashton Kutcher updated fans on That ‘90s Show months ago and, at that time, he discussed just how “nostalgic” it was to be on set. In another instance, Kutcher mentioned his former castmastes as part of the reason he decided to return. He also explained that it was somewhat awkward working with Mila Kunis . While he relishes any opportunity to act alongside her, Kutcher noted that this experience was different due how their personal relationship has changed since they were on the original series. I don’t know about all of you, but I couldn’t sense awkwardness, based on their pitch-perfect performances.

Of course, now that the show has landed a Season 2 renewal from Netflix , one has to wonder if Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis might be open to reappearing at some point. Fans didn’t get to see their characters interact with Topher Grace’s Eric, Laura Prepon’s Donna or Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez. So the door is definitely open for a true-blue reunion between the group, though we’ll just have to wait and see if the producers actually make such plans. Here’s hoping Kunis (should she want to return) can convince Kutcher to sign on again should the opportunity present itself.