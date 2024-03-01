Millie Bobby Brown Shares The Cool Connection Between Her New Netflix Movie Damsel And Enola Holmes, But I'm More Into Her Sly Reference To Her Engagement

Fans know that it will be quite a while yet until we get to see Millie Bobby Brown wrap up her run as the superpowered Eleven in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things , but that doesn’t mean that the young star is without a new project set to drop soon. March 8 will see the release of the film, Damsel (which you can watch with a Netflix subscription ), and while she shared a cool connection between her upcoming movie and Enola Holmes, I’m way more into her sly reference to her engagement.

What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say About Damsel And Her Engagement?

Millie Bobby Brown is heading into fantasy territory for her new film, as Damsel will see her play a newly married princess whose in-laws have tricked her into thinking she’s getting her happily ever after just so that they can sacrifice her to a dragon they owe a debt. So, this damsel is going to have to learn how to fight so she can survive being trapped with the beast.

While giving fans a behind the scenes look at the movie, Brown shared the cool connection between it and her first outing as Enola Holmes for the streamer, but you will also likely notice how she snuck in a reference to her engagement. Take a look:

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

We see what you did there, girl! OK, first things first. The star (who just proved the challenge of Stranger Things Season 5 when she turned 20 in February) returned to Pinewood Studios to work on her next Netflix project, and if you think that’s not a big deal, think again. The studio hasn’t just been home to Enola Holmes and Damsel, because since 1936 it’s been home to hundreds of productions.

Many James Bond movies have filmed there, like No Time to Die, and the facility even has a dedicated 007 stage. Meanwhile, other movies and TV series such as The Marvels, the live-action The Little Mermaid, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Andor, Killing Eve Season 4 and Loki Season 2 have filmed there.

What’s even better, however, is just how clearly thrilled Ms. Brown is to refer to her engagement by calling out the potential tongue-twister of a new name she might have when she introduced herself in the short clip as “Millie Bonnie Bon Brown.”

I think the Bonnie was just her getting tripped up, but the Bon was definitely not a mistake. Since the spring of 2023, Brown has been engaged to Jake Bongiovi , the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi (who has already joked about how much this and the two other weddings he’s paying for in 2024 are costing him ).

Obviously, we don’t know for sure just yet if the actress will change her name legally and/or professionally once she’s officially wed, but it could lead her (and everyone else) to more very real tongue twisters we’ll all have to get used to if she does. There are quite a few choices of potential new names for the fashionable lady: Millie Bobby Brown Bon Jovi or Millie Bobby Bon Jovi are options, even though that’s not technically Jake’s surname, as are the more correct Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Bongiovi.

Also, what if she didn’t just slip up when giving herself the middle name Bonnie? What if she’s planning to add it, because why not at this point with so many “B” names? Then she could be Millie Bonnie Bobby Brown Bongiovi or Millie Bonnie Bobby Brown Bon Jovi, right? I’m gonna stop now because I’m actually starting to get dizzy.

Whatever name she chooses to go with after her marriage, the real hope is that she and her new hubby will live happily ever after.