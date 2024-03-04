Millie Bobby Brown’s New Netflix Movie Premiered, And She Used The Opp To Take A Photo With Jake And The Whole Bon Jovi Family

With Damsel soon to take its place among the 2024 movie releases hitting Netflix, actor Millie Bobby Brown is once more in the action spotlight. As the Stranger Things star hit the New York carpet for the picture, she was kitted out for the occasion, in a dress patterned after the very beast she’s hunting in her latest adventure. At the same time, she also used the opportunity to get a photo with fiance Jake Bongiovi and the rest of the Bon Jovi family.

At the recent premiere event at Netflix’s Paris Theater, the couple were spotted with Jake’s parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. And would it really be a family affair with these luminaries if we didn’t at least get one photo of the entire future family together? The results, as you’ll see below, are beautiful:

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

It’s been under a year since Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s engagement made the news in August 2023. While the Internet certainly had thoughts, it hasn’t stopped either party from showing just how much they’ve fallen for each other. Millie, in particular, has been having fun, as a recent Damsel BTS video saw her playfully jumble her name with Jake’s, forming the combination of “Millie Bonnie Bon Brown.”

Which of course would lead fans of this young couple’s love story to wonder if there are any perfect pictures of just the two of them? And indeed there is, as this final photo we have to show off from the event shows the soon-to-be-wed sars on the carpet, looking as adorable as ever:

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi may be a relatively young engaged couple to some, but they certainly haven't taken that concern to heart. They look fantastic, both together and with the Bon Jovi family. Also, these memories of Damsel's big premiere are just another step towards that big day that looms at some point in the near future. And the best part is, at least Jake doesn't have to fight a dragon to secure the hand of his beloved.

While we’re not sure when Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are supposed to be tying the knot, 2024 seems to be a pretty busy month for Ms. Brown as is. Based on what we know about Stranger Things Season 5 , the final season to her hit streaming series arriving at some point in 2024. Not to mention, Brown is a part of The Electric State cast , a film that’s also slated to be added to the roster at some point in the year to come. So she's definitely booked and busy, though I'd wager that she certainly makes time for her partner and her future in-laws.

Coincidentally, there's one place you'll need to be to keep all of the projects mentioned above on your radar. Access to a Netflix subscription is all you need to catch all of the excitement. Which is about to get even more exciting, as Damsel is set to be released on the streaming platform, starting this Friday, March 8.