Watch Millie Bobby Brown React To Netflix’s Damsel Trailer

In between Millie Bobby Brown filming Eleven’s last hurrah on Stranger Things , the actress is getting ready for the release of her next movie, Netflix’s Damsel . Rather than the 19-year-old star moving between Hawkins and the Upside Down, the upcoming movie will see her playing a young woman in a fantasy setting who comes face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon when she gets dropped into its lair and must defeat it in order to stay alive. With the latest look of the movie here, Brown reacted to Damsel ’s new trailer .

Ahead of Damsel’s release this March, the latest trailer arrived on Tuesday to tease the movie’s focus on horror elements along with fantasy. Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s thoughts on the latest look:

When you're done watching the new Damsel trailer...watch Millie Bobby Brown watch the Damsel trailer! pic.twitter.com/YwFwyLcKu2February 14, 2024 See more

In the video from Netflix’s official Twitter , Millie Bobby Brown sat down to watch the new Damsel trailer and she offered a ton of great behind-the-scenes information about the new movie. As she shared, the movie was shot on location in Portugal, even though some of the picturesque scenes look so breathtaking that they could be green screen. Shooting the scene overlooking the vineyard had her questioning “Is this really my job?” because she felt so immersed in the movie’s gorgeous setting.

Brown also shared that she had to face “many phobias” while shooting Damsel, including having to confront her claustrophobia by filming in tight spaces, along with commenting that she really doesn’t love seeing people in creepy masks stare her way as her character Elodie experiences in the movie.

Millie Bobby Brown also called Damsel a “fairytale gone wrong” considering the creepy premise of the story. As the trailer sets up, Elodie is happy and excited at first when the noblewoman agrees to marry a handsome prince (played by Love, Simon and Jurassic World’s Nick Robinson). However, she learns that the engagement was a fluke. They only intended to corner her to become a sacrifice for a dragon and for her to plunder to her death.

It sounds like the actress had an absolute blast making this movie, between her time working with director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who previously made 2007’s 28 Weeks Later and 2011’s Intruders, to getting to work with horses and a man in a green suit emulating Elodie’s ultimate adversary, the dragon. Plus, the movie has a stellar cast that includes Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brooke Carter and Angela Bassett.