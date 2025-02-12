Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About Why She Knew She Was Ready To Marry Jake Bongiovi At Such A Young Age: 'It's Such An Important Decision'

Since bursting onto the scene with her starring role on Stranger Things (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription), Millie Bobby Brown has grown before the public’s eyes. She’s evolved from a charming child star into a capable and business savvy actor. In that time, she’s also experienced some major changes in her life, one of which is her marriage to Jake Bongiovi. The celebrity couple are close to reaching their one-year anniversary and, ahead of that, Brown opened up about why she was prepared to marry Bongiovi at her age.

The 20-year-old British actress has sought to keep aspects of her personal life private during her time in the limelight. However, after she became romantically involved with the now-22-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, arguably received even more media attention. She reflected on her relationship with her spouse during a cover story for Vanity Fair. Based on the comments she shared with the news outlet, she and her partner did a lot of talking before they decided to get serious:

We were pretty united going into it. We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want. It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.

It’s honestly important for any couple, regardless of whether they’re public figures, to take some time to feel each other out and understand their needs and desires. Hearing Millie Bobby Brown talk about that in regard to her own relationship is quite refreshing. Brown’s comments also seem to indicate that she has a fair understanding that there can be different kinds of “love”:

Loving someone and being in love are two different things. I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi began dating in 2021 and, after about a year, they began appearing together at public events. By the spring of 2023, Bongiovi and Brown became engaged and insiders later dropped details about their wedding. The pair finally tied the knot in May 2024 with their family and friends present. Brown later shared wedding footage to her social media account, which had her followers in their feelings. Brown and Bongiovi later honeymooned in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, where the latter’s parents were also apparently present.

Her personal life aside, the Damsel star is also making plenty of big career moves. In recent years, she’s lined up some notable films including Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes. Her latest venture is the 2025 movie schedule entry The Electric State, which hits Netflix on March 14. At the same time, Stranger Things Season 5 will conclude the show, and she’ll bid farewell to the show that made her a bonafide star. I’d say the world is currently her oyster and, as she looks to expand her career, she can lean on her husband.

At present, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seem very happy, and it’s a bit hard to believe that they’re already coming up on their first wedding anniversary. The couple should be proud as they prepare to hit that lovely milestone. Marriage (as I’ve been told) is rarely ever easy, and people really have to work at it. Here’s wishing Brown and Bongiovi continued marital bliss as they continue to navigate life together.