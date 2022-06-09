Mom Of Two Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off Hot Girl Summer Like Nobody’s Business

Kylie Jenner’s had a big year, kicking things off by becoming the first woman to gain more than 300 million followers on Instagram. Then, in February she made headlines again, this time after the birth of her second child, a son she and Travis Scott initially named Wolf . (They later changed Wolf’s name .) In the months following, the reality star also kicked off a line of baby products and started shining on the small screen when her brand new streaming series The Kardashians premiered . Which brings us to the weather warming up and Kylie Jenner kicking off hot girl summer in a way few people could honestly pull off.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner TikTok)

A few days ago, The Kardashians star took to social media to share some footage on a boat, and while she may not have had flippy floppies or a pashmina afghan around, she certainly had an “everybody look at me 'cause I'm sailing on a boat,” moment (or five) whilst sailing around. She then later shared her look on social media, including Instagram and TikTok. You can see a second video of her in the suit, below.



So, yes, Kylie Jenner already kicked off hot girl summer with a look at a sparkly silver one piece and great views. Then, this week she was back in action with an edgier fashion post that probably barely falls within Instagram’s guidelines for appropriate content. In fact, she wore a nipple print bikini, as in a bikini that at first glance would make any wearer look topless, even though they actually aren't. She appropriately captioned the post “free the nipple.”

The star and mom of two didn’t throw just one photo of the look on Instagram , either, she actually threw up two. It’s technically just cheeky swimwear, but I’d still consider it at least somewhat NSFW. So, yeah probably not exactly what you're gonna see from the reality star with a Hulu subscription.

A hot girl summer might be all about fun, but Kylie Jenner also shared with her 345 million followers that it takes a lot of work and dedication to keep rocking those summer looks, sharing a separate post about an 8:45 a.m. workout on the treadmill this week. The mom of two seemingly knows how to balance work and fun in a meaningful way.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner, Instagram)

Last summer might have been hot vax summer, but this summer is kicking off in an even bigger way, and I can’t wait to see what Kylie Jenner gets up to next. Though it’s probably worth noting, none of these swimsuit selfies are as impressive as that time Jenner got 48,000 people to vote with a viral bikini shot.