‘I Thought I’d Made A Horrible Mistake’: Monster’s Charlie Hunnam Gets Real About Concerns Over Playing Ed Gein
Charlie Hunnam had second thoughts about playing Ed Gein.
Netflix’s hit anthology series, Monster, has garnered significant attention since it debuted in 2022. That high level of buzz is still apparent when it comes to the newest entry in the franchise. Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which is currently available with a Netflix subscription, is No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 for TV series, as of this writing. With that, various viewers are watching Charlie Hunnam play the famous killer, who the actor was initially concerned about playing.
Ed Gein is generally seen as one of the darkest human beings to ever live. He’s been the inspiration for fictional killers from Norman Bates to Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs. This fact wasn’t lost on Charlie Hunnam, who says that he thought he may have made a mistake by agreeing to play such a troubled individual. He tells EW…
While Ed Gein is only confirmed to have killed two people, he also admitted to stealing corpses from graveyards and fashioning everything from household items to clothing out of various body parts. He made a suit of skin similar to that which was portrayed by the killer Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs. Gein's relationship with his mother, which became obsessive after she died, was even the inspiration for Psycho’s Norman Bates.
Other actors have spoken in the past about the difficulty they’ve had playing particularly dark characters. It’s not all that surprising that Hunnam would be concerned about that. Evan Peters, who previously played Jeffrey Dahmer in the first season of Monster, has been candid about the difficulties and complexities that came with that character. The brutal scenes he had to play out on camera might have been quite vicious. Hunnam admits that he’s not really a horror fan, and said yes to the role over dinner with creator Ryan Murphy almost entirely because he liked Murphy.
The good news, for Charlie Hunnam, was that when he finally saw the scripts for the series, they revealed that he wouldn’t need to do a lot of the worst stuff on camera, as the series was going to be less about what happened and more about attempting to understand why. Hunnam continued…
While investigating why Ed Gein became the man he did almost certainly made for its own darkness, it seems it was more in line with what Hunnam was comfortable doing. And, based on the popularity of the series on Netflix right now, it appears Hunnam's efforts weren't in vain.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.