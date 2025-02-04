Months After Kim Kardashian Got Real About Motherhood, She Weighed In On Possibly Having More Kids
Wait, 'kids'? Plural?!
Say what you want about Kim Kardashian, but she definitely knows how to hustle. Between several movies and shows in the works for the 2025 TV schedule, four kids, a legal career, fashion line and more, it’s daunting to think she (or any human) would be capable of taking on much more. Regardless of that — and a sad musing on motherhood that she shared a few months ago — it sounds like adding to her brood is an actual possibility.
Kim Kardashian sat down with The World’s First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster ahead of The Kardashians Season 6 premiere (available February 6 with a Hulu subscription), where the topic of babies came up. It seems like a fairly recent addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family tree has gotten the wheels turning in Kim’s head, as she said:
It’s hard to believe the youngest Kimye kid is 5 years old, while Chicago just had her 7th birthday. North, 11, and Saint, 9, round out the quartet. As Kim mentioned, Kourtney Kardashian is the most recent of the siblings to have a baby, with Rocky XIII Barker turning 1 year old in November 2024.
If Kim Kardashian does continue to add to the family’s legacy, it’s possible she wouldn’t stop at just one more, and she had a good reason why, continuing:
Wait a minute. Kim Kardashian has four children with Kanye West and now wants two more with a different guy? Kim is literally turning into Kris Jenner in front of our very eyes. This is the real Hollywood clone conspiracy people should be talking about.
Honestly, though, it sounds like Kim has really put some thought into what it would look like to add to her family. The podcast hosts even did a little manifestation, predicting this would be the year for her to meet the love of her life and start making new babies. What an interestingly poignant thing to say, given the current mystery surrounding Kim Kardashian’s love life!
We definitely know the SKIMS boss has been in her feelings recently about being a mom. Back in November when rumors swirled about Kanye West not being around much for his and Kim’s four little ones — and possibly wanting children with wife Bianca Censori — she posted that the sad part of motherhood was raising “the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you.”
We’ll have to see what 2025 holds for Kim Kardashian in the realm of men and babies, but in the meantime, catch a new episode of The Kardashians on February 6 on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
