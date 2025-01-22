More Details About The Prison Diddy's Been Staying In As He Awaits Trial In Place 'I Can Assure You Is Disgusting'

It wasn’t hard to see that Sean “Diddy” Combs enjoyed the wealth his fame brought him. Diddy owns multiple large homes where he threw lavish parties that were attended by equally big-name celebrities. Unfortunately, those parties are now the subject of federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. And since Diddy has been denied bail multiple times, he can no longer live the life to which he is accustomed, and his time in prison is reportedly quite terrible.

While nobody expects a federal prison to be a place people would want to spend time, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is, according to those who have been incarcerated there, especially bad. The food is what is often mentioned as being difficult for inmates to deal with, despite the occasional special holiday meal, but the accommodations are no better. Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo told CNN…

He’s waking up on a steel bed with a one-and-a-half-inch mattress, no pillow, in an 8-by-10-foot cell that I can assure you is disgusting,

The cell may be “disgusting” but the bed alone certainly doesn’t sound nice. If days inside the MDC are that bad, one might hope to find some escape in sleep, but that’s probably not happening if you’re on a thin mattress and don’t even get a pillow.

Apparently there can be a concern that an inmate might try to smother anther prisoner with a pillow, so many prisons don’t allow them. And to be fair, there have been reports of serious violence between inmates at the MDC including one who died of stab wounds just before Diddy was incarcerated there. So it would seem these concerns are warranted.

By all accounts, the MDC has problems. The conditions are seen as substandard by many. AP reports that some judges have refused to send people to the prison because conditions are so bad. In 2019 the prison was without power and heat for a week in January. Inmates won a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the prison for that situation.

Diddy’s experience is likely at least a little better than the others who are housed at the MDC. Being famous, Diddy is not part of the general population, and is instead in amore secure part of the prison that he shares with fewer inmates. The MDC has housed its share of celebrities, with it previously being the home to R. Kelly when he was charged with sex trafficking, and Sam Bankman-Fried while he was on trial for fraud.

Whatever the worst aspects of being an inmate at the MDC, Diddy has a few more months of dealing with it. His trial is not scheduled to begin until May and every attempt at posting bail has failed.