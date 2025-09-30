90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Luke And Madeleine Are Fighting Over Money, But I Think They Have A Larger Issue

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Bon Bini." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Luke Berry and Madeleine Perez are back following their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, and much to my surprise, they're closer than ever to walking down the aisle. That said, nothing is set in stone as of the latest episode, and it's possible the entire wedding may be off due to a discrepancy in the budget.

The latest fight between the couple has me questioning if they should skip the step where they get married and just split, because Luke and Madeleine have a fundamental issue they're not addressing. They're always at each other's throats at the slightest disagreement, and it's not hard to see that neither one is used to losing an argument.

Luke And Madeleine Struggle To Compromise On Just About Anything

I was too busy writing about the mysterious hand in the backseat of one of their scenes during their last appearance to point it out, but both Luke and Madeleine absolutely hate to lose an argument. Last season, it was the whole conversation about Madeleine signing a pre-nuptial agreement, and this time around, it was over the proposed budget of their wedding.

In reality, it seemed the solution for this issue was simple. If Luke and Madeleine didn't have the extra $1000 needed for the wedding they planned, then they needed to cut something from the ceremony. Rather than work with the planner on that, the couple began to argue about who was at fault, and whether it was Luke for never sending Madeleine the $1000, or her for spending it on other items.

No, They Didn't Already Get Married

For 90 Day Fiancé fans who could've sworn Luke and Madeleine already tied the knot in an extravagant beachside event complete with a helicopter, I believed the same. After looking it up, I can now confirm that it was the proposal. When a proposal is that extravagant, I can see why they'd feel like the wedding needs to up the ante.

Unfortunately, marriage can get more complicated than a simple disagreement over how much a wedding should cost. At this point, I'm not even sure what either's plan is for a job, or if they're going to pull a Jenny and Sumit Singh and move in with Madeleine's parents.

I can give them some grace for now because Luke and Madeleine aren't the first 90 Day Fiancé couple to have a stressful wedding experience. In fact, I'd wager a lot of successful couples had their share of drama on their way down the aisle. We'll see if they can get back on the same page before the season ends, and if this season of The Other Way ends with them as a married couple.

Continue to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way as it airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As other shows pop up and return on the 2025 TV schedule, it's still delivering some of the best drama television has to offer, so make sure to keep up with it!