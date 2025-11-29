Kylie Jenner Took Pics Alone On Thanksgiving, But Hailey Bieber May Have Given Us A Timothée Chalamet Hint

The Thanksgiving holiday has come and gone, and as we prepare for Christmas, it’s also time to get hyped for the release of Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme on Christmas Day. So, to do just that, as Kylie Jenner posted solo photos for Thanksgiving, her friend, Hailey Bieber, was hyping up the actor’s project on the 2025 movie schedule . Meanwhile, that left me wondering about what this all means in regard to the state of Chalamet and Jenner's relationship.

Kylie Jenner Posted Solo Photos On Thanksgiving

In celebration of Thanksgiving, Kylie Jenner posted some gorgeous sunset photos that included shots of her looking amazing in a little black dress as well as images of the table set for the holiday and the spread of food.

Her Instagram photos don’t feature anyone else from the Kardashian-Jenner family ; however, the image of the table features a name card that says “Kris.” Plus, on Thanksgiving, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie all shared photos on their Instagram stories (via People ) from their family’s celebration.

It would also seem that Hailey Bieber was part of the festivities, too, as Kylie posted a photo of a cinnamon roll on her IG story where she tagged her friend who made them.

Now, where was the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s boyfriend? Well, that answer is unclear. However, what is clear is that he was at the very least in communication with his and his girlfriend’s pals.

Hailey And Justin Bieber Both Rocked Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme Jackets

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not been seen together since early October, according to The Daily Mail . And there have been claims made that they've allegedly split . Now, while they seemingly didn't spend the holiday together, there was a connection between them, thanks to Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Much like how Hailey Bieber has supported Kylie’s professional endeavours, she’s also pretty clearly supporting Chalamet’s too. That was proven the day after Thanksgiving, as the Rhode founder took to her Instagram story to post a mirror selfie in one of the viral Marty Supreme jackets, take a look:

Along with that, Chalamet himself also posted images on his IG story around the same time of both Hailey and Justin Bieber wearing the jackets that boast his upcoming A24 movie’s title.

Now, this is clearly a cool marketing move for Marty Supreme. It goes right along with the other images of celebrities, like Bill Nye and Tom Brady, wearing the jacket that Chalamet and the movie’s accounts have posted. Along with these images, they’ve also used a blimp and viral pop-ups to promote this film in big ways. So, the Biebers rocking the jackets fit in with all this jaw-dropping marketing.

However, I do wonder how they got their hands on them. Did Timothée Chalamet and his team mail them to them? Or was the actor part of the Thanksgiving festivities that included both the Biebers and the Kardashian-Jenner family?

The answer is unclear; however, it was great to see Hailey involved with both Kylie and Chalamet over the course of the holiday. Plus, it could subtly signify that things might be fine between the couple, since Kylie's bestie was promoting her boyfriend's upcoming movie loudly and proudly.

Now, it’ll be interesting to see how they all interact with each other as we get closer to both Christmas and Marty Supreme’s premiere.