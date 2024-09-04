After Netflix Announced Its Adding A Thriller With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes, I'm More Excited About This Anna Kendrick Thriller

There is a reason Netflix is one of the best streaming services out there, as the platform has been on a roll lately, adding some of the most exciting upcoming horror TV shows and a ton of upcoming horror movies to its already impressive lineup. One of its newest additions, Yellowjackets, a psychological thriller with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, has fans buzzing with excitement. However, it's another upcoming thriller that's got me even more excited, as Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, is also headed to the streaming service.

For some context, Showtime’s Yellowjackets (which I also can't wait to watch) takes viewers on a dark journey of survival and mystery, and Woman of the Hour, which boasts an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes , dives into the sinister world of a real-life serial killer. Anna Kendrick steps behind the camera for the first time to bring us this chilling true crime thriller about Rodney Alcala, a notorious murderer who managed to charm his way onto the popular TV game show The Dating Game—all while being in the middle of a gruesome killing spree.

Alcala's story is a doozy pulled from the darkest true crime headlines. Imagine a guy with charm for days, a smile that could light up a room, and the kind of quick wit that made him a shoo-in for a date on national TV. Alcala was that guy on The Dating Game in the '70s—the kind of contestant you'd root for... until you find out the horrifying truth.

Enter the 2024 movie schedule's Woman of the Hour, Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, which dives headfirst into this wild tale where Cheryl Bradshaw, an unsuspecting bachelorette, picked Bachelor No. 3, Rodney Alcala, as her match. The twist? This seemingly charming guy was actually a psychopathic serial killer hiding in plain sight. Trust me, if you want a true crime story that’ll send shivers down your spine, this is the one for you.

WOMAN OF THE HOUR Trailer 4K (2024) | Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto | Crime, Drama, Mystery - YouTube Watch On

What makes Woman of the Hour so compelling isn't just its chilling subject matter, but also Anna Kendrick's bold choice to take on such a challenging project for her directorial debut. Known primarily for her roles in comedies and light-hearted dramas, the Pitch Perfect star is making a giant leap into the true crime thriller genre, showcasing her versatility as a filmmaker.

Early buzz indicates that Kendrick isn't just stepping out of her comfort zone; she's also bringing a fresh and sharp perspective to the genre. According to CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola, this film is a “masterclass in tension building.” So, in my opinion, it is shaping up to be the must-watch movie of this Halloween season.

Both Yellowjackets and Woman of the Hour promise to deliver the kind of edge-of-your-seat suspense that keeps viewers coming back for more. So, as excited as I am for the Showtime hit to land on Netflix on October 1, I'm even more eager to see how Anna Kendrick's vision brings the haunting story of Rodney Alcala to life when it premieres on the streamer on October 18th. All you need is a Netflix subscription to enjoy both this fall.