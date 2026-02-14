Netflix Just Canceled Another Show After One Season, And I Was Surprised About The Creator's Response Afterward

By now, it’s known that Netflix has a tendency to cancel shows after brief runs. Many of those titles, unfortunately, end up receiving the axe after only a single season, which can leave fans disappointed. There have also been instances in which the creative teams behind the discarded shows can be upset as well. (A good case in point would be Kurt Sutter ripping the streamer after The Abandons’ cancellation). So I found it surprising and refreshing how a producer shared a measured take when his show ended after a single season.

Another animated series has been canned at Netflix and, this time, it’s the anime series Terminator Zero, an offering that made its debut on the service in 2024. News of the show’s demise came directly from its creator, writer and showrunner, Mattson Tomlin. In a post shared to X, the EP got real about the streamer’s decision and also explained why it was made:

It was cancelled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it. I would’ve loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in Season’s 2 and 3, but I’m also very happy with how it feels contained as is.

Zero takes place within the same Terminator universe created by James Cameron but centers on around a fresh crop of characters. Set in 1997, the show centers around a scientist developing an artificial intelligence system that could possibly compete with that of Skynet. The scientist and his children are thrown into danger, though, when they’re pursued by a robotic assassin shortly before the events of Judgement Day. What results is a bloody story that highlights themes related to technology and humanity.

Mattson Tomlin (whose credits include The Batman and The Sea Beast) assembled a strong cast for the critically lauded Terminator Zero, which consisted of notable names like Andre Holland, Rosario Dawson, Gideon Adlon and Timothy Olyphant (who voiced the assassin). This cancellation may indeed sting for fans, especially considering Tomlin already laid out future seasons. Still, based an additional post he shared, Tomlin doesn’t seem too upset about the situation, and he even had some kind words for Netflix:

Netflix was really great about supporting the show and giving me tremendous creative freedom to do what I wanted to do. Good partners. The show was expensive and very time consuming. The only way they could justify it was if the audience showed up for it, and they just didn’t.

Viewership is indeed the name of the TV and streaming game, and that’s something Tomlin seems to be incredibly cognizant of. It’s honestly quite refreshing to see a creator commend an entertainment company for the way in which they supported their work. On top of that, Tomlin also revealed a significant offer Netflix gave him in regard to the show ending. As he explained in another post:

I’ll also say they offered to let me do 2, maybe 3 episodes more to wrap up the story, which I declined. I felt the story I wanted to tell was much longer, and the finale of season one actually left things in a good place. But they didn’t have to offer that. Good partners here.

That’s a bittersweet piece of information, and fans may have relished some sort of wrap-up for the show. However, Mattson Tomlin deserves a lot of credit for sticking to his guns from a creative standpoint and deciding to just let the show be. Of course, the Terminator franchise will continue, as James Cameron is working on a new offshoot (that seemingly won’t include Arnold Schwarzenegger). Still, I’d like to think Zero won’t soon be forgotten by its devoted fans.

