New On Netflix, Hulu And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 23 - March 1)

February comes to a close this week, but the month has potentially left the best for last. If you’ve been heartsick over the last month about what’s going to happen on Bridgerton or you’re dying to see who wins this season of The Traitors, your questions are about to be answered. One of the more exciting movies hitting streaming this month is also on offer if you’ve required an action fix. Here’s a look at what you won’t want to miss this week on streaming.

(Image credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Paradise, Season 2 - February 23 (Hulu)

The first season of Paradise was a major hit that had lots of new fans talking about the drama, following its major twist, which we won’t be spoiling here. The way the previous season ended will likely have many tuning in to see what happens next when Season 2 of the Sterling K. Brown-led drama arrives. The first three episodes will be available with your Hulu subscription this week.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Bluff - February 25 (Prime Video)

There’s nothing quite like a good and bloody action movie, and The Bluff, available with a Prime Video subscription this week, looks to be just what we need to scratch that itch. Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets a juicy starring role as a woman hiding out in the Caribbean in 1846, only to have her past, in the form of Karl Urban, track her down. It looks like somebody asked the question, “What if John Wick were a woman and also a pirate?” I can’t wait to see the answer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton, Season 4 Part 2 - February 26 (Netflix)

Romance is in the air as the second half of the new season of Bridgerton arrives. All the remaining episodes of the new season will drop in your Netflix subscription, so get ready to binge them all to find out what happens to the love life of Benedict Bridgerton. I have a feeling it will all turn out ok in the end.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The Traitors, Season 4 Finale & The Traitors UK February 26 (Peacock)

Another epic season of The Traitors comes to an end this week. One of the most popular reality competition shows of the streaming era airs its final episode and its reunion special this week. But don’t cancel your Peacock subscription just yet, as the newest season of the UK version of The Traitors hits the same day, giving you plenty more to watch.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season 2 - February 27 (Apple TV)

We’re still about a year away from the next Godzilla X Kong movie, but fans who can’t wait for more from Legendary Pictures Monsterverse can get that itch scratched, on an admittedly smaller scale, in the form of the new season of Monach: Legacy of Monsters. The series, available with an Apple TV subscription, follows the human organization that tracks and studies the massive creatures. Season 2 promises plenty of monster action alongside more human drama.

February was bgreat but March could end up even bigger on streaming. Get ready for the Peaky Blinders movie coming to Netflix, the new season of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ (with the return of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones), and the next take on the Sherlock Holmes mythos in Prime Video’s Young Sherlock.