'They Came Back With A 17-Page Document': Netflix's Prince Documentary Director Reveals Exactly How Pop Icon's Estate Has Kept The Finished Project From Streaming
This documentary won't see the light of day.
Netflix has released some quality documentaries over the years, many of which dive into the lives of some of the most famous people to ever live. One production that was set to do just that was a doc centered around the late Prince. Ezra Edelman helmed the production, which was reportedly split up into six parts and had a nine-hour runtime. Ultimately, it was reported in 2024 that the completed project had been shelved by the streamer. Now, Edelman is getting real about how the entertainment giant halted his docuseries’ release.
The Book of Prince was set to dive deep into the inner workings of the renowned singer and musician known as “The Purple One.” As detailed in a lengthy report from The New York Times, the late singer’s estate was not pleased with the finished cut and alleged that there were various factual inaccuracies. Ezra Edelman finally broke his silence on the matter while appearing on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out. During the interview (which is on YouTube), Edelman addressed claims that his doc “sensationalized” events:
The documentarian was tapped to helm the production back in 2019, and Netflix eventually struck a pricey deal for full access to “the vault,” which contained unreleased material belonging to the late Sign o' the Times curator. Several key developments occurred during the filmmaking process, including a change in the controlling entity of the estate and the laying off of ex Netflix VP Lisa Nishimura, who brought Ezra Edelman onto the project in the first place. One of the biggest people who took issue with the doc was L. Londell McMillan, a former attorney to the deceased Grammy winner.
Ezra Edelman has a number of notable credits on his resume, with the biggest arguably being his 2016 directorial effort, the acclaimed 30 for 30 doc O.J.: Made in America. The O.J. Simpson-centric doc earned him both a Primetime Emmy and an Oscar for best Documentary Feature. When it comes to his Prince project, Edelman expressed disappointment that it wouldn’t see the light of day and explained why he remains stunned by the decision to shelve it:
Per reports, the scrapped doc featured claims from former girlfriends/muses of the “Partyman” performer. While sharing their recollections, they leveled claims of physical and emotional abuse. Yet the Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals helmer asserts that his production isn’t as salacious as other recent docs that have been released as of late, like Peacock’s Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. Edelman believes his doc is a “gift,” in that it’s a lengthy examination of one of the greatest musical artists the world has ever known.
It’s worth mentioning that both Netflix and Prince’s estate have confirmed that another documentary is in the works, without Ezra Edelman’s involvement. Edelman believes that the finished product will be a “a hagiographic propaganda love letter” to the late star. We’ll ultimately just have to wait and see how everything pans out on that front. What remains clear now, however, is that Edelman’s film will remain under lock and key.
Netflix subscription holders can currently check out a wide range of documentaries. Also, know that there are plenty of great music-based docs for you to check out across different platforms.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
