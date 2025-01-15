I Just Watched Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy, And 3 Things Caught Me Off Guard In The New Doc

It’s easy to see why so many people have become fascinated with the case surrounding music mogul P. Diddy over this past year. For one, Sean Combs is (or at least was) one of the most powerful figures in the music industry, and the crimes he’s been accused of are truly reprehensible. Then throw in the wild details like more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant being seized from his homes in federal raids. The new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy (available with a Peacock subscription ) just hit the 2025 movie calendar and dives into Sean Combs’ background, controversies, relationships and many of the allegations against him.

I’ve been paying pretty close attention to the case — even before Diddy was arrested in September — but there were still 3 things that caught me off-guard in the new documentary.

(Image credit: Bad Boy Entertainment)

Diddy Was Bullied As A Child Amid Dad’s Death, Mom’s Wild Parties

The documentary spends some time looking back at how Sean Combs grew up, and it included some wild stories from those who — at least at one time — were close to Diddy, including the wild sex parties that his mom Janice would throw . Gene Deal, Sean Combs’ bodyguard from 1991 to 2005 also revealed that Diddy lost his father early and in tragic fashion, saying:

Sean Combs’ father was allegedly a gangster, a hustler and a player in the streets of New York. His father sold to an undercover cop. This was a New York City police officer, and he gave the cop information. His father was killed because he was ratting them out.

Diddy’s mother was allegedly left with a lot of money following Melvin Combs’ apparent murder, with childhood friend Tim Patterson showing photos of the future rapper reportedly at 4 years old wearing rings and other jewelry. Sean Combs also attended private school, which led to his being ostracized by other kids. Patterson recalled:

This kid is rich. He was looked at as the rich kid. Sean was the different kid. Sean was the kid that people could smell was not tough. Sean was always bullied. You know, getting hit up your head on the side of your head one too many times or getting called a bitch one too many times.

Before Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, I didn’t know a lot about Sean Combs’ origins, and much was talked about in the documentary about how his childhood experience may have influenced his alleged future behavior.

(Image credit: Peacock)

A Former Bad Boy Employee’s Account From A Freak-Off: ‘For Sure They Were Underaged’

Part of that alleged behavior is the now-infamous “freak-offs” that have been a big talking point related to the sex trafficking and other charges against P. Diddy. One former Bad Boy employee — whose voice was disguised for his phone interview with filmmakers — talked about how he found himself doing Diddy’s bidding when it came to the parties, saying:

Look, there ain’t a Diddy party that didn’t turn into a freak-off. One of the first times I really started getting close with this guy, he gave me some Bad Boy gear and told me, ‘Yo, this is blood in, blood out.’ Blood out? That means you dead. When you are in that situation, you kind of feel forced and bound.

He went on to say that just months after he started working with Sean Combs, he was sent by the record exec to “recruit some girls” from a nearby club and bring them back to the house. The ex-employee provided the documentary with exclusive footage from some of those gatherings, where people danced and sang in a red-lit room. He recalled:

Anytime where the studio or any rooms is red, it’s red because he feel like the frequency for fucking and making love and sex. He looked at two of the girls and winked his eye and point and say, ‘Y’all come here.’ And he walked out and left into his room and didn’t come out until a whole ‘nother 24 hours. For sure they were underage.

Diddy’s legal team continues to fight this and all other accusations made on the documentary, saying that “the truth will prevail” in court.

In addition to the allegations from the anonymous ex-employee, there was also a detailed account by one victim of her alleged assault, as “Ashley” — whose face was not shown — described being drugged, violated with a TV remote and raped by several men including Diddy for hours. The details she provided were so incredibly heinous that I won’t recount them all here, but they can be found in the documentary.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Diddy Has Been Surrounded By So Much Death. Is It A Coincidence?

For years people have debated whether Sean Combs was involved in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder , and former bodyguard Gene Deal says in Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy that he even thinks Combs “could have” been involved in Notorious B.I.G.’s shooting. Those were far from the only deaths discussed in the Peacock documentary, and I hadn’t realized just how much death the music mogul has seen. Some who were interviewed don’t seem to think that’s a coincidence either.

The 2018 death of Kim Porter was called into question, as Diddy’s former longtime partner passed away at age 47 from complications of pneumonia. Al B. Sure! (pictured above) believes Porter had a secret diary or was planning to expose her ex in some way, despite statements from the LAPD and Porter’s children that there was no reason to suspect foul play in her death.

Al B. Sure! also pointed to the deaths of his and Diddy’s other associates at Uptown Records — where Kim Porter also worked — with Andre Harrell dying of heart failure and rapper Heavy D passing after a heart attack. The documentary is sure to note that there’s no evidence to suggest their causes of death weren’t medical. No matter where you fall on the issue, that’s a lot of tragedy.

Even as someone who’s been paying a lot of attention to the legal case involving P. Diddy, there was still plenty about the new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy that caught me off-guard. You can check it out for yourself on Peacock as the case continues to develop ahead of Sean Combs’ scheduled May 5, 2025, court date.