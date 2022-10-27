Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming

Netflix has been under a renewed wave of subscriber scrutiny through much of 2022, even as it has become more open with its viewership metrics for its most popular movies and TV shows . A lot of it has to do with popular series getting axed after a single season , and multiple instances of late where projects have been canceled in mid-production , or even after everything was finished filming. So it’s especially curious — though 100% celebratory, to be sure — that the streaming service has opted to become the new streaming home for the hilarious music-infused Peacock comedy Girls5Eva, with a third season being ordered up.

In the rare instance of Netflix (or any service) swooping in to “save” a show that hasn’t even been canceled outright, Girls5Eva now gets to shift its star-studded excellence from Peacock to a platform where it will hopefully reach a much larger audience around the globe. The company has officially ordered up Season 3, according to THR, which is expected to debut at some point in Netflix’s schedule for 2023.

Interestingly, both Netflix and Peacock will hold the rights to streaming the first two seasons, which center on the hard-fought return to the spotlight for a girl group whose fame peaked in the ‘90s. Girls5Eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, with a creative team that includes Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Meredith Scardino and Jeff Richmond. And fans of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt know that Fey & Co. are back in good hands at Netflix, which will hopefully use its merchandising line to deliver some A+ Girls5Eva swag.

The quartet of executive producers shared a statement along with the big news, poking fun at Netflix’s excess-filled docuseries Woodstock ’99: Peace, Love and Rage in the process.

Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.

As someone who gets a particular pleasure out of top-notch music genre parodies, I’ve adored Girls5Eva since it debuted, and would advise anyone who’s only casually aware of the show to watch the entire thing ASAP, if only to have some of the best earworms of your life bouncing around your brain for the weeks after watching. But it won't just be that, because it's so damned funny, and Paula Pell is a national treasure, as are Busy Phillipps' lip movements as Summer.

Busy Phillipps reacted to the news with as much excitement as expected, skimping out on nary a single exclamation mark. Check out her Instagram message below.

I can not tell you how thrilled we are about this! My GIRLSSSSSSSSSSS and I are moving to @netflix 💓 We are really doing this thing!!!!!! 😭😂❤️🙏👏✨ @pellpix @sarabareilles @reneeelisegoldsberry @scardinoandsons aghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @netflixisajoke