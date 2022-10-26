Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 26, 2022

Yesterday, we saw Sing 2 — one of the most enduringly popular titles on the Netflix Top 10 — climb higher above the other great movies on Netflix currently moving to a position it has not reached in months. While it has not moved in the 24-plus hours since, it is now joined on the list today — Wednesday, October 26, 2022 — with yet another hit from Illumination Studios making its own grand return to Netflix’s trending page (opens in new tab). There is also another exciting newcomer to report on the list — as well as among the best TV shows on Netflix currently trending — so let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 26, 2022

Once again, Sing 2 stands in fourth place on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and can also say it is in good company with TWO Despicable Me movies now: the second installment, which has also not budged from sixth place, and the 2010 original that currently sits at the bottom right under Hubie Halloween. Also new to the list is Blade of the 47 Ronin — Netflix’s exclusive sequel to 2013’s samurai flick 47 Ronin starring Keanu Reeves — at Number Five. Meanwhile, The Curse of Bridge Hollow swapped its third place position with yesterday’s seventh place holder, The Chalk Line, Luckiest Girl Alive fell from from fifth to eighth, and The School for Good and Evil and The Stranger are still on top.

1. The School for Good and Evil

2. The Stranger

3. The Chalk Line

4. Sing 2

5. Blade of the 47 Ronin

6. Despicable Me 2

7. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

8. Luckiest Girl Alive

9. Hubie Halloween

10. Despicable Me

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 26, 2022

After making its debut on the platform yesterday, new horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities — which Stephen King has good things to say about — is trending at Number Six on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., underneath true crime originals Unsolved Mysteries and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Creator and host Guillermo del Toro’s new scary drama is followed by a scary reality show called 28 Days Haunted and a more grounded anthology style series called The Sinner. Meanwhile, The Watcher, From Scratch, and Love is Blind are still in the lead as The Blacklist and Barbarians II (as the second season of the German historical drama has been called) continue to round out the bottom.

1. The Watcher

2. From Scratch

3. Love is Blind

4. Unsolved Mysteries

5. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

6. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

7. 28 Days Haunted

8. The Sinner

9. The Blacklist

10. Barbarians II

Being one of the most highly anticipated new Netflix original TV shows, I am surprised that Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities did not rank higher on its initial debut, but with two new episodes dropping every day this week, perhaps its popularity is bound to grow. I also expect to see one of the latest Netflix original movies, The Good Nurse — starring Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne — rank pretty high tomorrow following today’s debut. If you intend to use your Netflix subscription to watch either of these titles, be sure to check back here to see how well they did in our next daily breakdown of the Netflix Top 10.

