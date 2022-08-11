Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 11, 2022

At this point, I have lost track of just how long Sing 2 has, somehow, endured its fascinatingly lengthy tenure on the Netflix Top 10. The story continues today — Thursday, August 11, 2022 — as Illumination’s hit 2021 musical sequel has only increased in popularity on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. There is even more to report regarding the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., so let’s get into what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our following breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 11, 2022

While 2022’s hit cinematic Uncharted adaptation, the romantic new Netflix original movie Purple Hearts, and 2019’s action-packed The Informer are still dominating the the Top Three of Netflix Top 10 Movies, the biggest win on the list today goes to Sing 2 — which continues its surprisingly long reign by succeeding Denzel Washington’s Flight in fourth place. Also experiencing an uptick in popularity are Ryan Gosling movies The Gray Man (which jumped from eighth place to sixth place) and The Nice Guys (which jumped from ninth to eighth) as new romantic comedy Wedding Season sits in between them. Meanwhile, thrilling South Korean movie Carter is down three spots at Number Nine and above The Age of Adaline, which is still living at the bottom.

1. Uncharted

2. Purple Hearts

3. The Informer

4. Sing 2

5. Flight

6. The Gray Man

7. Wedding Season

8. The Nice Guys

9. Carter

10. The Age of Adaline

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 11, 2022

The day after its third season premiered, the chilling Locke & Key has entered the ranks on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows underneath fellow comic book adaptation The Sandman at Number One again and heart-wrenching new true crime docuseries I Just Killed My Dad in second place. Also new to the list is Season 2 of romantic reality series Indian Matchmaking, which currently sits above the popular new survival thriller Keep Breathing and compelling music docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 in the bottom two. In the middle of it all is back-to-back Netflix originals Virgin River and Stranger Things over the latest episodes of Riverdale and, making an impressive jump from tenth place to seventh, is South Korean legal dramedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has new two new chapters available this week.

1. The Sandman

2. I Just Killed My Dad

3. Locke & Key

4. Virgin River

5. Stranger Things

6. Riverdale

7. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

8. Indian Matchmaking

9. Keep Breathing

10. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

Who knows what in store for Sing 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list? Could it be what stands in the way of Jamie Foxx’s new vampire movie Day Shift from securing Number One this weekend? We have plenty of other questions regarding how audiences may use their Netflix subscription in the coming days and will be sure to provide you with the answers soon enough.

