Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 10, 2022

Netflix truly is one of the must-have streaming services for fans of true crime, with the numerous Netflix original true crime documentaries to choose from. Take for instance, the new docuseries that has a spot on the Netflix Top 10 for Wednesday, August 10, 2022. We shall talk more about that new hit below, as well as the recent cinematic favorite that just appeared on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S., in our breakdown of Netflix’s most popular titles (opens in new tab) today.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 10, 2022

Still dominating the Top Three of Netflix’s Top Movies today is Sony’s recent Uncharted movie, the new inspiring romance Purple Hearts, and the underrated 2019 crime thriller The Informer (starring Ana de Armas), but now in fourth place is director Robert Zemeckis’ 2012 Oscar nominee Flight. Illumination’s Sing 2 took an even larger leap on the list, surpassing new Netflix original movies Carter (a South Korean action thriller) and romantic comedy Wedding Season. Another action thriller, The Gray Man, is now neighbors with another fun Ryan Gosling movie, The Nice Guys — which debuted on the list in ninth place above 2015’s The Age of Adaline.

1. Uncharted

2. Purple Hearts

3. The Informer

4. Flight

5. Sing 2

6. Carter

7. Wedding Season

8. The Gray Man

9. The Nice Guys

10. The Age of Adaline

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 10, 2022

The investigation of why Anthony Templet shot his own father and never attempted to hide it is documented in I Just Killed My Dad, which debuted in second place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. below new DC TV show, The Sandman. Meanwhile, Riverdale — CW’s darker, hit adaptation of the Archie comic books — is still in fifth place, where it entered the ranks yesterday, but is now preceded by Virgin River and Stranger Things and followed by the insane concert docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. Each down a slot from yesterday (once again) are the Melissa Barrera-led thriller Keep Breathing, star and producer Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled, the History Channel reality series Alone, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo — a South Korean series that has yet to rest its case in the bottom spot.

1. The Sandman

2. I Just Killed My Dad

3. Virgin River

4. Stranger Things

5. Riverdale

6. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

7. Keep Breathing

8. Uncoupled

9. Alone

10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Now that Locke & Key Season 3 is available to stream as of today, we are bound to see even more dramatic changes on the Top 10 TV Shows, while we predict that the Top 10 Movies will be shaken by the arrival of Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg’s action-packed vampire comedy Day Shift when it premieres Friday. Of course, however people use their Netflix subscription remains unknown until the new Top 10 list is revealed and, once it is, you can count on us to report them back to you day after day after day.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.