Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 30, 2022

Among many of the films that most audiences might consider to be the best movies on the Netflix, a lot of them might also fall under the category of Netflix’s best romantic-comedy movies, as the platform is chock full of them. One of its latest examples appears to be winning the hearts of many, based on its very impressive performance on the Netflix Top 10 today. In addition to what’s on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S., they are also some great TV shows on Netflix worth noting for their achievement on the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today, which we will discuss further in our breakdown of what is most popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Tuesday, August 30, 2022, below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 30, 2022

While Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart’s buddy comedy remains our returning champion on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, it is now followed by culinary rom-com That’s Amor, making an impressive leap from ninth place to second place in one day. Meanwhile, Netflix’s newest true crime doc, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, another romantic new Netflix movie called Look Both Ways, Danish drama Loving Adults, revealing sports doc Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, and Uncharted are each down a peg. Action-packed vampire comedy Day Shift is actually down three spots, but Sing 2 leapt from seventh place to sixth and The Gray Man is still living in the gray in tenth place.

1. Me Time

2. That’s Amor

3. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

4. Look Both Ways

5. Loving Adults

6. Sing 2

7. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

8. Day Shift

9. Uncharted

10. The Gray Man

(Image credit: The CW)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 30, 2022

The Echoes cast can celebrate yet another chart-topping win on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows with Partner Track still following in second place, although the new legal drama now precedes The Sandman, which has swapped places with Selling the OC. Similarly, Stranger Things is now in sixth place below returning fifth place holder High Heat and above Mo Amer’s autobiographical dramedy Mo. Yet, Never Have I Ever and Virgin River have not budged from eighth and ninth place, but are now followed by the hit CW series Riverdale, returning to the list in the bottom spot (for now).

1. Echoes

2. Partner Track

3. The Sandman

4. Selling the OC

5. High Heat

6. Stranger Things

7. Mo

8. Never Have I Ever

9. Virgin River

10. Riverdale

Fans of Netflix’s Untold series might be delighted to know that a new installment, Operation Flagrant Foul, just premiered today, along with the third season of I am a Killer, for those who love to watch true crime TV shows on Netflix. There are plenty of other reasons to acquire or keep a Netflix subscription premiering in the coming weeks. We will be sure to let you know how popular they become on our daily breakdowns of the Netflix Top 10 when the time comes.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, August 29, 2022.