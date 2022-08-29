Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 29, 2022

Among the many great movies on Netflix found on the Netflix Top 10 today, there are no new additions to report, but the same cannot be said for the great TV shows on Netflix that we found on platform’s list of Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today. There are a few changes to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. worth noting, however. So, without further ado, let’s get into what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Monday, August 29, 2022.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 29, 2022

Despite a somewhat “brutal” critical reception, audiences seem to dig Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart’s new comedy, Me Time — once again at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, but now followed by Netflix original true crime doc, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, which has essentially swapped places with Lili Reinhart’s new rom-com, Look Both Ways. Sing 2’s impressive tenure on the list hit a slight snag when it fell to seventh place, now sitting below Jamie Foxx’s vampire comedy, Day Shift, and the popular recent installment of Netflix’s sports documentary franchise, Untold, called The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. Meanwhile, Danish thriller, Loving Adults, remains in fourth place, while Uncharted (another recent hit starring Wahlberg), culinary rom-com That’s Amor, and stylish action thriller The Gray Man have also not budged from the bottom three.

1. Me Time

2. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

3. Look Both Ways

4. Loving Adults

5. Day Shift

6. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

7. Sing 2

8. Uncharted

9. That’s Amor

10. The Gray Man

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 29, 2022

Making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today at the very bottom (for now) is the romantic South Korean fantasy, Alchemy of Souls, which debuted on the platform in June and released its 19th and 20th episodes this week. Meanwhile, the top half of list looks identical from yesterday with Echoes bouncing back to Number One above legal drama Partner Track, real estate reality series Selling the OC, comic book fantasy adaptation The Sandman, and Spanish crime thriller High Heat. However, up a spot is the A24-produced dramedy, Mo, which now sits above Stranger Things and returning eighth and ninth place holders Never Have I Ever and Virgin River.

1. Echoes

2. Partner Track

3. Selling the OC

4. The Sandman

5. High Heat

6. Mo

7. Stranger Things

8. Never Have I Ever

9. Virgin River

10. Alchemy of Souls

There are new Netflix original TV shows to look forward to checking out this week, such as as Devil in Ohio — a limited series based on the true crime novel of the same name — which drops this Friday. For fans of Day Shift who want to see more of Jamie Foxx, witness one of his best performances (opposite an unhinged Tom Cruise) when 2004’s Collateral is added to the platform on Thursday. Whether or not people with a Netflix subscription help these titles earn a spot on the Top 10 lists will be determined.

