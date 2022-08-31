Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 31, 2022

We have discussed often how popular true crime documentaries on Netflix tend to be, but lately, the Netflix Top 10 has seen a lot of activity from a series of feature-length sports docs called Untold. Two installments of the hit franchise — each covering a different game-changing figure or infamous story in the athletic world — currently appear among other great movies on Netflix on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today. There is also a new title among the great TV shows on Netflix that are trending on its Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. for Wednesday, August 31, 2022, so let’s dig a little deeper into what people are watching most on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our daily breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 31, 2022

Audiences continue to not be deterred by most critics’ opinions of returning Top 10 Movies champion Me Time and have their hearts captured by the romantic That’s Amor. Both of these hit new Netflix movies are now followed by the recently premiered Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul, whose predecessor, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, remains on the list, in seventh place. Meanwhile, Sing 2 continues to rise in the ranks, having swapped places with multiversal rom-com Look Both Ways. Taking the biggest dip in popularity on the list is the chaotic new doc, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, which has now slowed down to ninth place between the vampiric comedy Day Shift and the hit video game adaptation, Uncharted.

1. Me Time

2. That’s Amor

3. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

4. Sing 2

5. Loving Adults

6. Look Both Ways

7. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

8. Day Shift

9. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

10. Uncharted

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 31, 2022

True crime is still a hot commodity, however, as the debut of I Am a Killer Season 3 at Number Two on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows below Echoes will prove. The docuseries caused legal dramedy Partner Track and Neil Gaiman’s new DC TV show The Sandman to each sink slightly, while Spanish-language drama High Heat remains in fifth, but is now followed by the new Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling the OC. Stranger Things is also down a peg, taking the place of fact-based, A24-produced dramedy Mo as it moves to the bottom spot, while Never Have I Ever and Virgin River remain in eight and ninth, respectively.

1. Echoes

2. I Am a Killer

3. Partner Track

4. The Sandman

5. High Heat

6. Selling the OC

7. Stranger Things

8. Never Have I Ever

9. Virgin River

10. Mo

Horror fans browsing through our 2022 Netflix TV schedule looking for their next big scare might get it from Devil in Ohio when it premieres the Friday while others who just want a good laugh might find what they are looking for tomorrow with comedian Sam Morril’s new special, Same Time Tomorrow. Those who can never decide how they want to use their Netflix subscription might be able to figure it out by looking at our next daily report of what is trending on the Netflix Top 10, and the next, and the next.

