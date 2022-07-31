Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 31, 2022

July has certainly been interesting for the Netflix Top 10 lists. The month saw the streamer add a number of high-profile original titles, which subsequently made serious waves within the rankings. Even as the month prepares to close out, productions like The Sea Beast and Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 (both of which dropped early in the month), still have plenty of momentum. And things are ending on an exciting note too, as both lists have crowned new No. 1s. So let’s take a look and see what’s trending, shall we?

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 31, 2022

The Gray Man has been dethroned, and first place now belongs to Purple Hearts. I guess there’s something to be said about the power of a good romance flick. With that, the Russo Brothers’ latest (which has critics talking about Chris Evans’ villainous acting chops ) is now at No. 2. Sing 2 and Recurrence haven’t moved a bit, as they’re still sitting in the third and fourth spots, respectively. Meanwhile, delightful animated flick The Sea Beast is still holding on to fifth place.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a documentary that chronicles the titular singer’s career, is still in the sixth position. (Those in need of a music fix after witnessing Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime doc may want to check it out.) In seventh place is The Man from Toronto, which managed to hold onto the post it held yesterday. 12 Strong, a war movie headlined by Chris Hemsworth, managed to move up a spot to take eighth. Netflix’s Persuasion , which has key differences from Jane Austen’s book , has been pushed back a spot, placing it at No. 9. Tenth place still belongs to CHIPS , which drew the ire of a star from the original TV show.

1. Purple Hearts

2. The Gray Man

3. Sing 2

4. Recurrence

5. The Sea Beast

6. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

7. The Man from Toronto

8. 12 Strong

9. Persuasion

10. CHIPS

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 31, 2022

The new No. 1 on the TV list is the newly released Netflix original Keep Breathing , which stars Scream 5 and In the Heights lead Melissa Barrera. This move pushes Virgin River (and its fateful Season 4 ending) to second place. Stranger Things and The Most Hated Man on the Internet continue their stints in third and fourth place. And fifth place has a new host in Uncoupled , a rom-com series with a cast you’ve surely seen before.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches is now parked in the sixth slot after having the fifth on Saturday. History’s Alone has effectively been pushed back to seventh place, only one spot lower from where it previously sat. Amid these changes, the scary and gory Resident Evil is holding on to eighth place. Ninth is currently in the hands of Street Food USA, which just landed on the trending list. Finally, All American: Homecoming closes things out at No. 10, one space behind where it was the other day.

1. Keep Breathing

2. Virgin River

3. Stranger Things

4. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

5. Uncoupled

6. Car Masters: Rust to Riches

7. Alone

8. Resident Evil

9. Street Food USA

10. All American: Homecoming

Congratulations to all of these titles for ending July on a high note, with special kudos to the new first-place holders that managed to snag the top spots. The streamer has some other big movies and TV shows arriving in August like Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie and the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Sandman. Should you be interested in checking these things out, grab a Netflix subscription and stream away.

