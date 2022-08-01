Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 1, 2022

While there are a number of great, new Netflix original movies that have proved very popular as of late, it is always a treat to see a recent, underrated non-Netflix original film appear among the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and such has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022. Honestly, this new title may be the most crucial change to the Netflix Top 10 from yesterday, but there is still plenty to talk about regarding what’s new on the list and on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well. Read all about what is new and popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our following daily breakdown below.

(Image credit: IFC Midnight)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - August 1, 2022

Making an impressive debut on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today in fifth place is The Wretched — a horror flick that did very well at drive-in theaters in 2020 — below returning champion Purple Hearts, old school man-on-the-run thriller The Gray Man, Illumination’s Sing 2, and Argentinian crime thriller Recurrence. Each falling just a single step down from yesterday following The Wretched’s inclusion is everything that appears below it. Animated adventure The Sea Beast is now sixth above 2022 “rockumentary” Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, action-comedy The Man from Toronto, war drama 12 Strong, and the Dakota Johnson-led Jane Austen adaptation, Persuasion.

1. Purple Hearts

2. The Gray Man

3. Sing 2

4. Recurrence

5. The Wretched

6. The Sea Beast

7. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

8. The Man from Toronto

9. 12 Strong

10. Persuasion

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - August 1, 2022

There are no new titles to mention on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows today, but we can report that the culinary travel docuseries Street Food USA has swapped places with All American: Homecoming in the bottom two spots. Otherwise, the preceding eight slots appear identical, with the new survivalist miniseries Keep Breathing still leading the pack above hit romance Virgin River, mega-popular thriller Stranger Things, and compelling docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet. The Neil Patrick Harris-led romantic dramedy Uncoupled has yet to split from fifth place and neither have auto renovation series Car Masters: Rust to Riches, History Channel’s Alone, and Netflix’s the new live-action Resident Evil series from their respective spots on the list.

1. Keep Breathing

2. Virgin River

3. Stranger Things

4. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

5. Uncoupled

6. Car Masters: Rust to Riches

7. Alone

8. Resident Evil

9. All American: Homecoming

10. Street Food USA

While there are a few upcoming Netflix movies to look forward to soon — such as the Jamie Foxx-led horror-comedy Day Shift — and a good number of old favorites have recently been added to the platform — like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies — this week is an especially exciting time for the Netflix 2022 TV Show schedule. This Friday will see the premiere of The Sandman (a long, long-awaited upcoming DC TV show based on the comic by Neil Gaiman) and, before then, you can check out Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 to learn all about the chaos that occurred during that infamous music event when the docuseries drops on Wednesday. If these shows are not enough to entice non-members to get a Netflix subscription, something should surely come along.

