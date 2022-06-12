Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 12, 2022

This has been an exciting weekend for avid Netflix users, as the U.S.’ movies and TV trending lists have been chock full with exciting things. Recent film additions like Hustle and Interceptor have ruled the day, while television titans like All American and Peaky Blinders have also been making noise. On top of that, there are plenty of other titles that have been gaining momentum as well. And with Sunday now upon us, there’s been some movement (as per usual) within the rankings. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive in and see what’s up (and down) today.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 12, 2022

Hustle is still the real MVP, as Adam Sandler’s critically acclaimed sports drama (which is atop the Rotten Tomatoes ranks ) is still at No. 1. Considering the positive buzz it’s getting and that it hasn’t even been available for a week, I’d expect it to maintain this title for a little while longer. The Sandman’s sweet flick is followed by three blockbuster titles: Interceptor, The Amazing Spider-Man and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. The trio of flicks all remain in second, third and fourth place, respectively. Brahms: The Boy II also holds onto the fifth position on the list, as the sequel, once thought to be unnecessary by some, is apparently seeing some renewed interest.

The sixth spot does have a new face, however, Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, which was in seventh yesterday. That latter spot is now held by the film that got usurped by the animated movie, Titanic, which is clearly still proving to be one of Netflix’s most popular new releases . 2008 action-adventure film 10,000 BC is still in eighth place, while The Hurt Locker has moved up one spot to take ninth. And the No. 10 spot is held by classic comedy Dumb and Dumber.

1. Hustle

2. Interceptor

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

4. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

5. Brahms: The Boy II

6. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

7. Titanic

8. 10,000 BC

9. The Hurt Locker

10. Dumb and Dumber

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 12, 2022

Stranger Things’ reign hasn’t come to an end just yet. The highly popular sci-fi horror is still in first place, which is no surprise given the positive critical reviews and general buzz the fourth season has been getting. The second spot now belongs to Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, which has risen from third. That later position now belongs to Peaky Blinders – one of the many shows ending 2022 – and, with that, the fan-favorite drama has jumped up two places. The fourth spot is now being held down by All American, moved up on and bumped down Netflix original First Kill from No. 4 to No. 5.

Fellow streamer original The Lincoln Lawyer remains in sixth place and has been crushing its competition . The Emmy-winning Ozark, which dropped its final batch of episodes in April, is also still in seventh. Intimacy, a steamy-looking new Netflix show, is doing nicely, as the recently added show jumps from tenth to eighth place. In the ninth spot is the awesome Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, which has fallen one place. And lastly, teen drama Surviving Summer comes up the rear at No. 10 after having sat in ninth place on Saturday.

1. Stranger Things

2. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

3. Peaky Blinders

4. All American

5. First Kill

6. The Lincoln Lawyer

7. Ozark

8. Intimacy

9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

10. Surviving Summer

Interestingly, a few of the streamer’s original productions are making some sneaky moves within the rankings. Titles like Chickenhare and Intimacy will definitely be worth keeping tabs on during the week ahead. But as you watch the rankings, be sure to check the content itself by grabbing a Netflix subscription .

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Saturday, June 11, 2022.