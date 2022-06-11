Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 11, 2022

These past few days have seen an interesting mix of offerings appear on Netflix’s U.S. movie and TV trending lists. The former in particular has especially been a surprise, as massive action movies like Interceptor and The Amazing Spider-Man have rubbed shoulders with features from other genres like Brahms: The Boy II and Dumb and Dumber. And the productions on the TV side are even more of a mix. While things have been relatively consistent since yesterday, there have been a few shifts in the rankings over the past day. So let’s dive in and see what’s going on with both lists on this fine Saturday:

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 11, 2022

Adam Sandler’s Hustle, remains in championship form, as the basketball drama still sits in the No. 1 spot. The movie is crushing it on Rotten Tomatoes , with many critics praising Sandler’s performance , so it’s no wonder that the Netflix flick is thriving. Also remaining steady are Interceptor ( a badass showcase for Elsa Pataky ), The Amazing Spider-Man and Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, which remain in the second, third and fourth spots, respectively. All are strong action flicks, which are surely delighting fans eager for the thrills that come with big-budget films. There has been a change in fifth place, however, as Brahms: The Boy II now holds it after leaping from the tenth position. Though at the time of its release, some might’ve argued that it was an unnecessary sequel , it would seem that a sum of people have come to appreciate it.

Titanic, which was usurped by the horror flick, currently makes its home in sixth place. Seventh place has been taken over by a newcomer in the form of Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (an original production from the 2022 Netflix movie schedule ). Trailing behind the animated movie is 10,000 B.C., which has fallen two spots since yesterday. Dumb and Dumber, which was at No. 7 on Friday, is still holding on at No. 9 – undoubtedly thanks to those classic jokes. And in tenth, is The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning war thriller.

1. Hustle

2. Interceptor

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

4. Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol

5. Brahms: The Boy II

6. Titanic

7. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

8. 10,000 B.C.

9. Dumb and Dumber

10. The Hurt Locker

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 11, 2022

You’ve surely guessed it by now, but Stranger Things is still at the top of the TV trending list in the states. Its record-breaking fourth season has earned critical praise , and many are likely still talking out the questions they have ahead of Volume 2’s release in July. In the rankings, the hit show is followed by All American and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, which still sit in second and third place, respectively. A new title to the list sits at No. 4 – First Kill. Netflix’s supernatural team drama just debuted this past Friday and is already making some serious waves it seems. Speaking of TV series that make an impact, Peaky Blinders ( one of the shows that ended in 2022 ) has entered the chat via the fifth spot. The sixth and final season recently landed on the streamer, so die-hard fans of the BBC drama are no doubt checking it out.

In sixth place is the streamer’s hit new drama The Lincoln Lawyer, which sat in fourth place at the end of the week. ( The show has been absolutely crushing its competition , even though not all of the critics have been loving it.) Slot number seven is still occupied by Ozark, which has been on the list since the second part of the fourth and final season dropped in April. 2012’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, meanwhile, only dropped one spot to eighth place, showing that the mutant heroes are still pretty radical in the eyes of viewers. The beloved characters are followed by Surviving Summer, which falls four places. Finally, coming in tenth place is steamy original drama Intimacy, which is now just making its debut on the list.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

4. First Kill

5. Peaky Blinders

6. The Lincoln Lawyer

7. Ozark

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

9. Surviving Summer

10. Intimacy

Overall, it’s hard not to take notice of the explosive, summer blockbuster-type vibe of the movies list. And on the movies side, I’m still curious as to what might overtake Stranger Things. (At this point, the waiting is starting to get to me.) Definitely keep an eye on the powerhouse titles, but don’t take your eyes off any of the newcomers, as they could end up making some serious noise. And of course, if you want to take in all of these titles, grab a Netflix subscription so that you can do so.

