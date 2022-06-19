Father’s Day is upon us, folks, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. You can take your pop out to a nice meal, spend some time outdoors and enjoy nature with him or even take in a ball game. Of course, those who aren’t venturing out can always just Netflix and chill. Those who’ve been keeping up with the streamer’s U.S. trending lists this weekend surely know that there are some interesting content options at play. Sports, action, sci-fi and romance are only a few of the genres represented today and, as you’d expect, there have been a few shifts in the standings since Saturday. On that note, let’s talk out some of the popular titles that you can take in with dear old dad today.

(Image credit: Sony)

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On June 19, 2022

Spiderhead, which made its Netflix debut this past Friday, is still in first place. Though it’s received mixed reviews, the sci-fi thriller has some major stars, mainly Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollet and Miles Teller, who reteams with Top Gun: Maverick ’s Joseph Kosinski . It’s an interesting flick to say the least – and one that includes a pivotal scene that scared Hemsworth . The rest of the Top 5 is pretty consistent on this Father’s Day. Adam Sandler’s Hustle , which has received rave reviews , remains at No. 2. Meanwhile, the Jennifer Lopez: Halftime doc is still in third place, and the animated feature Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness holds its position in fourth. Also, Collision, an original movie from the streamer, manages to keep fifth place.

Fellow original The Wrath of God has managed to leap from tenth to sixth place, pushing Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man down to seventh. The wall-crawler-centric movie has been hanging around trending for a while now (though whether that helps ASM3 get off the ground is still anyone’s guess). After Spidey is the Elsa Pataky-led Interceptor in eighth, one position higher than where it was yesterday. That spot was previously held by Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, which is now in ninth. And last but not least, Titanic comes in at No. 10, after having been in seventh place yesterday.

1. Spiderhead

2. Hustle

3. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

4. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

5. Collision

6. The Wrath of God

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

8. Interceptor

9. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

10. Titanic

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 19, 2022

Stranger Things remains at the top of the TV trending list and, with Volume 2 of Season 4 dropping in just a few weeks, it’s likely that the critically acclaimed show will keep the No. 1 spot locked up even longer. God’s Favorite Idiot, which stars Melissa McCarthy, is also still in second place. Third, however, is now occupied by Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, which was in sixth on Saturday. As I predicted, the intriguing docuseries is indeed making an impression with viewers. With this, All American has been pushed down but only from the third to fourth slot. And moving from fourth to fifth is the eye-opening limited series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

First Kill has also moved from fifth to sixth, though the YA show is still gaining some solid traction, despite possessing differences from the short story on which it’s based. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend has moved up one place to grab seventh place, moving Peaky Blinders (one of the TV shows that ended in 2022 ) to eighth. The Lincoln Lawyer, however, is still at No. 9, and You Don’t Know Me is also staying put in tenth place.

1. Stranger Things

2. God's Favorite Idiot

3. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

4. All American

5. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

6. First Kill

7. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

8. Peaky Blinders

9. The Lincoln Lawyer

10. You Don't Know Me

Original content seems to be ruling the day, for the most part, whether it be on the movies or TV side. You’ll certainly want to keep tabs on the likes of Stranger Things, Spiderhead, The Wrath of God and Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet. But of course, don’t just fixate on the numbers, and be sure that you actually treat your papa to some of these solid offerings today. Be sure that you or him have a Netflix subscription so that you check them out.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Saturday, June 18, 2022.